Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports January 2026 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of January 31, 2026 totaled $185.3 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $90.2 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $95.1 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of January 31, 2026 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $16,711 Global Discovery 1,141 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 10,071 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,871 Franchise 554 Global Equity Team Global Equity 428 Non-U.S. Growth 16,501 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 5,884 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,132 Value Income 10 International Value Group International Value 54,515 International Explorer 979 Global Special Situations 35 Global Value Team Global Value 37,608 Select Equity 1,027 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 2,799 Credit Team High Income 13,382 Credit Opportunities 379 Floating Rate 96 Custom Credit Solutions 1,397 Developing World Team Developing World 4,150 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,260 Antero Peak Hedge 229 International Small-Mid Team Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 4,662 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 1,311 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,372 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,928 Grandview Property Partners Grandview Property Partners3 895 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $185,327

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM includes $126.6 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

3 Represents NAV plus uncalled and recallable capital.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.