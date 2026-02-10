Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports January 2026 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of January 31, 2026 totaled $185.3 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $90.2 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $95.1 billion.

   
PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of January 31, 2026 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$16,711 
Global Discovery1,141 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth10,071 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth2,871 
Franchise554 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity428 
Non-U.S. Growth16,501 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity5,884 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value2,132 
Value Income10 
International Value Group  
International Value54,515 
International Explorer979 
Global Special Situations35 
Global Value Team  
Global Value37,608 
Select Equity1,027 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets2,799 
Credit Team  
High Income13,382 
Credit Opportunities379 
Floating Rate96 
Custom Credit Solutions1,397 
Developing World Team  
Developing World4,150 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak2,260 
Antero Peak Hedge229 
International Small-Mid Team  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth4,662 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained1,311 
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities1,372 
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities1,928 
Grandview Property Partners  
Grandview Property Partners3895 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$185,327 
   

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM includes $126.6 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).
3 Represents NAV plus uncalled and recallable capital.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

