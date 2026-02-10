Zedcor Inc. Announces $27.5M Bought Deal Public Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR

FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zedcor Inc. (the "Company" or “Zedcor”) (TSX VENTURE: ZDC) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with National Bank Financial Inc. (“NBF”), and Desjardins Capital Markets ("Desjardins" and together with NBF, the "Co-Lead Underwriters"), as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (together with the Co-Lead Underwriters, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, with a right to arrange for substitute purchasers 4,584,000 common shares (the “Offered Shares”) of the Company at a price of $6.00 per Offered Share (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $27,504,000 (the “Offering”).

In connection with the Offering, the Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable in whole or in part at any time and from time to time for up to 30 days following the Closing Date (as defined below), to purchase up to an additional number of Offered Shares (the “Additional Shares”) equal to 15% of the number of Offered Shares sold pursuant to the Offering at a price per Additional Share equal to the Issue Price to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

The Offered Shares will be offered (i) in Canada by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec; and (ii) to eligible purchasers by way of available prospectus exemptions in certain jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States. The Offered Shares may also be offered and sold in the United States to Qualified Institutional Buyers (as defined in Rule 144A under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”)), pursuant to an exemption under Rule 144A, by way of private placement and pursuant to any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for the expansion of its fleet of MobileyeZ™ security towers, growth of its service platform across the United States, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or about February 27, 2026 (the “Closing Date”) and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the 1933 Act, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the “United States” (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Zedcor Inc.

Zedcor Inc. is disrupting the traditional physical security industry through its proprietary MobileyeZ™ security towers by providing turnkey and customized mobile surveillance and live monitoring solutions to blue-chip customers across North America. The Company continues to expand its established platform of over 2,800 MobileyeZ™ towers in Canada and the United States, with emphasis on industry leading service levels, data-supported efficiency outcomes, and continued innovation. Zedcor services the Canadian market through equipment and service centers currently located in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. The Company continues to advance its U.S. expansion which now has the capacity to service markets throughout the Central and Southern U.S. with locations throughout Texas and in Denver, Colorado, Phoenix, Arizona, Las Vegas, Nevada, Sacramento, California and Jacksonville, Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements or information can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “propose”, “budget”, “should”, “project”, “may be”, or similar words (including negative or grammatical variations) suggesting future outcomes or expectations. In particular, forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release, include, but are not limited to: the use of the net proceeds of the Offering; the terms of the Offering; the timing and completion of the Offering; the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option; the expansion of the Company's fleet services and offerings to other regions in the United States; and the receipt of regulatory, stock exchange and other required approvals in connection with the Offering. Although the Company believes that the expectations implied in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements or information because the Company can give no assurance that such statements or information will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of assumptions about the future and uncertainties, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals; anticipated utilization of the Company’s products and services; the availability of debt and equity financing; the ability of the Company to obtain an adequate supply of the equipment required to construct towers; the availability of skilled personnel; and the level of competition in the marketplaces and industries in which the Company operates. Although management of the Company believes these expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements or information to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will be proved to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. For this purpose, any statements or information contained herein that are not statements or information of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements or information and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new contrary information, future events or any other reason, unless the Company is required by any applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information contact:

Todd Ziniuk

Chief Executive Officer

P: (403) 930-5430

E: tziniuk@zedcor.com

Amin Ladha

Chief Financial Officer

P: (403) 930-5430

E: aladha@zedcor.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.