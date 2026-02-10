Evolution Petroleum Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Results and Declares $0.12 per Share Cash Dividend for the Fiscal Third Quarter

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced its financial and operating results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2025. Evolution also declared its 15th consecutive $0.12 cash dividend per common share, payable on March 31, 2026, marking its 50th consecutive quarterly cash dividend payment.

Financial & Operational Highlights

($ in thousands) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Q1 2026 % Change vs Q2/Q2 % Change vs Q2/Q1 Average BOEPD 7,380 6,935 7,315 6 % 1 % Revenues $ 20,679 $ 20,275 $ 21,288 2 % (3 )% Net Income (Loss)(1) $ 1,065 $ (1,825 ) $ 824 NM 29 % Adjusted Net Income (Loss)(1)(2) $ 257 $ (841 ) $ (79 ) NM NM Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 7,994 $ 5,688 $ 7,301 41 % 9 %

(1) "NM" means "Not Meaningful."

(2) Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the non-GAAP reconciliation schedules to the most comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization and is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the non-GAAP reconciliation schedules to the most comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.

Fiscal Q2 production increased 6% year-over-year to 7,380 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“BOEPD”), with oil increasing 8%, natural gas increasing 6%, and natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) increasing 7%.

During the quarter, the Company benefited from higher realized natural gas prices, contributing to a 41% increase in Adjusted EBITDA to $8.0 million and a significant increase in Adjusted EBITDA margin to 39% compared to 28%.

Returned approximately $4.2 million to shareholders in the form of cash dividends during fiscal Q2.



M&A Highlights

Continued to expand the mineral and royalty platform, building out a growing network of industry partners that is enabling a consistent pipeline of tailored acquisition opportunities.

In late December 2025 and January 2026, Evolution closed four mineral and royalty acquisitions in the prolific Haynesville-Bossier Shale natural gas play in Louisiana, for total estimated net consideration of $4.5 million, adding approximately 321 net royalty acres (“NRA”) to the Company's portfolio of assets.

Combined, the four closed transactions added 13 gross, high margin producing royalty wells and added zero-cost drilling and completion exposure to: 24 gross drilled, uncompleted wells ("DUCs") 10 additional proved, undeveloped locations ("PUDs") 10 probable locations ~2.1 BCF of net proved reserves at current strip pricing

These newly acquired assets are expected to pay back in under three years and enhance both near-and long-term cash flow, dividend coverage, and portfolio diversification.

Development Highlights

Scoop/Stack development Working Interests: three gross wells in progress and signed three additional authorizations for expenditures ("AFEs") for new wells during the quarter. Mineral Interests (at zero additional capital costs): converted three gross wells to Proved Developed Production ("PDP") and have an additional 16 gross wells in progress.

Transitioned from electric submersible pumps to rod pumps across the Chaveroo field, with five out of seven wells already converted. Significantly improved lifting efficiency, reduced downtime and stabilized production, resulting in field performance trending approximately 5% above initial expectations, thereby boosting capital efficiency and long-term asset value.





Management Comments

Kelly Loyd, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are very pleased to deliver strong financial results for the quarter with a meaningful increase in profitability, supported by higher realized natural gas prices and improved results in the field, despite lower oil prices. Operationally, production was stable across the majority of our diversified asset base and lease operating expenses per BOE improved, reflecting continued execution in cost-control and efficiency.

“Looking ahead, we remain focused on a disciplined approach to capital allocation that balances sustainable shareholder returns with high conviction investment opportunities. In particular, we’ve been successful in growing a durable pipeline we expect will continue to provide attractive royalty and mineral prospects tailored to support long‑term dividend strength and production stability. We believe this continuous pipeline will allow us to be more consistent in our acquisition strategy, in addition to remaining highly opportunistic. This approach aligns with our goal of offering capital-efficient exposure to high-margin production, which we anticipate will be accretive to cash flow per share both now and in the future.

“Recent activity across our SCOOP/STACK minerals and newly acquired Haynesville-Bossier assets demonstrates this strategy in action. Several wells have turned to sales or entered drilling and completion operations ahead of schedule, driving incremental cash flow and accelerating returns. Our emphasis on assets with a blend of current production, near-term zero-cost drilling, and long-term upside has begun to yield tangible results.

“Our diversified, low-decline asset base and improving operational performance across the majority of our portfolio, provides strong resiliency throughout commodity price cycles. As always, we will continue to evaluate the most effective ways to deploy capital for long-term shareholder value.”

Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total revenues increased 2% to $20.7 million compared to $20.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The change was driven primarily by a 6% increase in production and a 22% increase in realized natural gas prices, partially offset by 16% and 12% lower realized oil and NGL prices, respectively.

Lease operating costs (“LOE”) improved to $11.5 million compared to $12.8 million in the year-ago quarter. On a per-unit basis, LOE was $16.96 per BOE compared to $20.05 per BOE in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by reduced ad valorem taxes at Barnett Shale and the cessation of CO 2 purchases at Delhi Field, partially offset by the addition of TexMex properties and initial integration and transition to the new operator.

Depletion, depreciation, and accretion expense was $5.9 million compared to $5.4 million in the year-ago period. On a per-BOE basis, the Company’s current quarter depletion rate was $8.15 per BOE, compared to $7.87 per BOE in the year-ago period, reflecting an increase in the depletion rate and a decrease in reserve volumes.

General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses, excluding stock-based compensation, remained flat at $2.0 million for each of the periods. On a per-BOE basis, G&A (excluding stock-based compensation) was $2.91 compared to $3.13 in the year-ago period. The decrease on a per unit basis is primarily the result of the increase in production for the current year.

The Company reported net income of $1.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.8 million, or $(0.06) per share, in the year-ago period. Excluding the impact of selected items, which include gains and losses on the unrealized portion of hedges, the Company reported adjusted net income of $0.3 million, compared to adjusted net loss of $0.8 million in the year-ago period.(1)

Adjusted EBITDA increased 41% to $8.0 million compared to $5.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to increases in natural gas revenues and realized gains on derivative contracts, as well as reductions in lease operating costs compared to the prior year period.(2)

Production & Pricing

Average price per unit: Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % Change vs Q2/Q2 Crude oil (BBL) $ 55.42 $ 65.72 (16 )% Natural gas (MCF) 3.32 2.73 22 % Natural Gas Liquids (BBL) 22.70 25.90 (12 )% Equivalent (BOE) 30.46 31.78 (4 )%

Total production for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 increased 6% to 7,380 net BOEPD compared to 6,935 net BOEPD in the year-ago period. Total production for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 included approximately 2,098 barrels per day (“BOPD”) of crude oil, 4,065 BOEPD of natural gas, and 1,217 BOEPD of NGLs. The change in total production was primarily driven by production from the Company’s Minerals Acquisition in August 2025 and TexMex Acquisition in April 2025. In the current quarter, natural gas accounted for 36% of revenue, up from 29% in the prior year.

(1) Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the non-GAAP reconciliation schedules to the most comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization and is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the non-GAAP reconciliation schedules to the most comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information



The Company’s average realized commodity price (excluding the impact of derivative contracts) decreased slightly to $30.46 per BOE in Q2, compared to $31.78 per BOE in the year-ago period. These changes were primarily due to lower realized oil and NGL prices, partially offset by a 22% increase in realized natural gas prices.

Operations Update

The Company continued to expand its mineral and royalty position, completing two mineral acreage acquisitions in the Haynesville-Bossier Shale play in Louisiana during the quarter and an additional two subsequent to quarter end. The Company’s mineral acquisitions prioritize placing value on wells that are either currently producing or are expected to be producing within one year of purchase.

At SCOOP/STACK, there was a material increase of 28% in production and 23% decrease in LOE per BOE during fiscal Q2 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to the closing of various mineral and royalty acquisitions.

At Chaveroo, production for fiscal Q2 increased year-over-year, benefiting from wells brought online over the past twelve months. The Company continues to advance permitting activities to support future development when commodity prices and oil market conditions improve.

At TexMex, a successful workover program and facility upgrades led to improved production during the quarter, and the Company expects additional optimization work to drive further gains in fiscal 2026. Production increases were partially offset by a one-time failure of a tank battery in Texas that was repaired and restored to service during the quarter.

At Delhi, production was impacted by equipment downtime during the quarter. However, field-level profitability remained strong, aided by lower operating costs. Sales volumes are expected to improve moving forward following the resolution of downtime issues in late January.

At Jonah and Barnett, natural gas volumes remained steady quarter-over-quarter, reflecting their low-decline profiles, and the Company realized improved pricing in both basins.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Spending

On December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $3.8 million, outstanding borrowings of $54.5 million, and $0.8 million in letters of credit outstanding under its Senior Secured Credit Facility, and a weighted average interest rate of 6.88%. Availability under the facility was $9.7 million, bringing total liquidity to $13.5 million. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Evolution paid $4.2 million in common stock dividends and incurred $0.9 million in capital expenditures. Evolution deployed capital on royalty and minerals acquisitions in Louisiana. These cash outlays were partially offset by cash received from its SCOOP/STACK Minerals Acquisition for net cash flows from the effective date to closing date. Evolution also received net proceeds of $1.0 million from the sale of shares of common stock under its At-The-Market equity sales agreement. The Company had total net cash provided by operating activities of $5.4 million for the quarter.

Cash Dividend on Common Stock

On February 9, 2026, Evolution's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock, payable on March 31, 2026, to common stockholders of record on March 16, 2026. This will be the 50th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock since December 31, 2013. To date, Evolution has returned approximately $143.1 million, or $4.29 per share, back to stockholders in common stock dividends.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Evolution Petroleum will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CT to review its fiscal second quarter 2026 financial and operating results. Participants can join online at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=xSmEDlK2 or by dialing (844) 481-2813. Dial-in participants should ask to join the Evolution Petroleum Corporation call. A replay will be available through February 11, 2027, via the provided webcast link and on Evolution's Investor Relations website at www.ir.evolutionpetroleum.com.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company focused on maximizing total shareholder returns through the ownership of and investment in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the U.S. The Company aims to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties through acquisitions, selective development opportunities, production enhancements, and other exploitation efforts. Visit www.evolutionpetroleum.com for more information.

Cautionary Statement

All forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding the Company's current and future expectations, potential results, and plans and objectives involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Statements herein using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "may," "plans," "outlook," "should," "will," and words of similar meaning are forward-looking statements. Although the Company's expectations are based on business, engineering, geological, financial, and operating assumptions that it believes to be reasonable, many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from its expectations. The Company gives no assurance that its goals will be achieved. These factors and others are detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Revenues Crude oil $ 10,696 $ 11,763 $ 12,872 $ 23,568 $ 26,500 Natural gas 7,441 5,793 5,900 13,341 10,078 Natural gas liquids 2,542 2,719 2,516 5,058 5,593 Total revenues 20,679 20,275 21,288 41,967 42,171 Operating costs Lease operating costs 11,510 12,793 13,087 24,597 24,583 Depletion, depreciation, and accretion 5,919 5,433 5,961 11,880 11,158 General and administrative expenses 2,592 2,654 2,325 4,917 5,181 Total operating costs 20,021 20,880 21,373 41,394 40,922 Income (loss) from operations 658 (605 ) (85 ) 573 1,249 Other income (expense) Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts 2,235 (1,219 ) 2,181 4,416 579 Interest and other income 12 52 10 22 109 Interest expense (1,003 ) (764 ) (917 ) (1,920 ) (1,587 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,902 (2,536 ) 1,189 3,091 350 Income tax (expense) benefit (837 ) 711 (365 ) (1,202 ) (110 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,065 $ (1,825 ) $ 824 $ 1,889 $ 240 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.03 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ — Diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ — Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 33,904 32,934 33,725 33,815 32,828 Diluted 34,025 32,934 33,977 34,001 32,994





Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, 2025 June 30, 2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,762 $ 2,507 Receivables from crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids revenues 9,345 10,804 Derivative contract assets 3,196 1,777 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 859 2,287 Total current assets 17,162 17,375 Property and equipment, net of depletion, depreciation, and impairment Oil and natural gas properties—full-cost method of accounting: Oil and natural gas properties, subject to amortization, net 146,476 142,248 Oil and natural gas properties, not subject to amortization 4,645 — Total property and equipment, net 151,121 142,248 Other noncurrent assets Derivative contract assets 135 198 Other assets 847 431 Total assets $ 169,265 $ 160,252 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 11,041 $ 12,901 Accrued liabilities and other 5,308 6,909 Derivative contract liabilities 1,505 1,577 State and federal taxes payable 1,272 — Total current liabilities 19,126 21,387 Long term liabilities Senior secured credit facility 54,500 37,500 Deferred income taxes 4,935 6,234 Asset retirement obligations 22,309 21,535 Derivative contract liabilities 465 1,783 Operating lease liability 386 — Total liabilities 101,721 88,439 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock; par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized: issued and outstanding 35,003,844 and 34,337,188 shares as of December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively 35 34 Additional paid-in capital 48,843 46,650 Retained earnings 18,666 25,129 Total stockholders' equity 67,544 71,813 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 169,265 $ 160,252





Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 1,065 $ (1,825 ) $ 824 $ 1,889 $ 240 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation, and accretion 5,919 5,433 5,961 11,880 11,158 Stock-based compensation 613 659 537 1,150 1,218 Settlement of asset retirement obligations (161 ) (182 ) (19 ) (180 ) (280 ) Deferred income taxes (913 ) 252 (386 ) (1,299 ) (29 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts (1,443 ) 1,368 (1,303 ) (2,746 ) (500 ) Accrued settlements on derivative contracts 375 9 (385 ) (10 ) (57 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 39 — 39 78 — Other (5 ) (1 ) (3 ) (8 ) (3 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables from crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids revenues (1,046 ) 29 2,555 1,509 (8 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 157 (1,494 ) 1,202 1,359 435 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other (392 ) 3,471 (1,272 ) (1,664 ) 3,233 State and federal taxes payable 1,217 — 55 1,272 (74 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,425 7,719 7,805 13,230 15,333 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties 221 (69 ) (16,868 ) (16,647 ) (331 ) Capital expenditures for oil and natural gas properties (838 ) (758 ) (3,818 ) (4,656 ) (3,498 ) Net cash used in investing activities (617 ) (827 ) (20,686 ) (21,303 ) (3,829 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Common stock dividends paid (4,195 ) (4,082 ) (4,157 ) (8,352 ) (8,115 ) Common stock repurchases, including stock surrendered for tax withholding (50 ) (103 ) (132 ) (182 ) (191 ) Borrowings under senior secured credit facility 2,500 — 17,500 20,000 — Repayments of senior secured credit facility (1,000 ) — (2,000 ) (3,000 ) — Debt issuance costs — — (379 ) (379 ) — Issuance of common stock 1,006 2,259 266 1,272 2,259 Offering costs (21 ) (236 ) (10 ) (31 ) (236 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,760 ) (2,162 ) 11,088 9,328 (6,283 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,048 4,730 (1,793 ) 1,255 5,221 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 714 6,937 2,507 2,507 6,446 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,762 $ 11,667 $ 714 $ 3,762 $ 11,667 Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Non-GAAP Reconciliation – Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA and Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items are non-GAAP financial measures that are used as supplemental financial measures by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, and others, to assess our operating performance as compared to that of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, capital structure, or historical costs basis. We use these measures to assess our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Our Adjusted EBITDA and Net income (loss) and earnings per share, excluding selected items, should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Adjusted EBITDA and Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items in the same manner.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion, and accretion (DD&A), stock-based compensation, ceiling test impairment, and other impairments, unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives, and other non-recurring or non-cash expense (income) items.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 1,065 $ (1,825 ) $ 824 $ 1,889 $ 240 Adjusted by: Interest expense 1,003 764 917 1,920 1,587 Income tax expense (benefit) 837 (711 ) 365 1,202 110 Depletion, depreciation, and accretion 5,919 5,433 5,961 11,880 11,158 Stock-based compensation 613 659 537 1,150 1,218 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts (1,443 ) 1,368 (1,303 ) (2,746 ) (500 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,994 $ 5,688 $ 7,301 $ 15,295 $ 13,813





Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Non-GAAP Reconciliation – Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 As Reported: Net income (loss), as reported $ 1,065 $ (1,825 ) $ 824 $ 1,889 $ 240 Impact of Selected Items: Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity contracts (1,443 ) 1,368 (1,303 ) (2,746 ) (500 ) Selected items, before income taxes $ (1,443 ) $ 1,368 $ (1,303 ) $ (2,746 ) $ (500 ) Income tax effect of selected items(1) (635 ) 384 (400 ) (1,068 ) (157 ) Selected items, net of tax $ (808 ) $ 984 $ (903 ) $ (1,678 ) $ (343 ) As Adjusted: Net income (loss), excluding selected items(2) $ 257 $ (841 ) $ (79 ) $ 211 $ (103 ) Undistributed earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock (104 ) (100 ) (82 ) (186 ) (178 ) Net income (loss), excluding selected items for earnings per share calculation $ 153 $ (941 ) $ (161 ) $ 25 $ (281 ) Net income (loss) per common share — Basic, as reported $ 0.03 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ — Impact of selected items (0.03 ) 0.03 (0.02 ) (0.05 ) (0.01 ) Net income (loss) per common share — Basic, excluding selected items(2) $ — $ (0.03 ) $ — $ — $ (0.01 ) Net income (loss) per common share — Diluted, as reported $ 0.03 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ — Impact of selected items (0.03 ) 0.03 (0.02 ) (0.05 ) (0.01 ) Net income (loss) per common share — Diluted, excluding selected items(2)(3) $ — $ (0.03 ) $ — $ — $ (0.01 )

(1) The tax impact for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, is represented using estimated tax rates of 44.0% and 28.0%, respectively. The tax impact for the three months ended September 30, 2025, is represented using estimated tax rates of 30.7%. The tax impact for the six months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, is represented using estimated tax rates of 38.9% and 31.4%, respectively.

(2) Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items are non-GAAP financial measures presented as supplemental financial measures to enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and earnings per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and earnings per share in the same manner.

(3) The impact of selected items for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, were each calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 34.0 million and 32.9 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss), excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 33.7 million due to the net income (loss), excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the six months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, were each calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 34.0 million and 32.8 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss), excluding selected items.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Supplemental Information on Oil and Natural Gas Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per unit and per BOE amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Revenues: Crude oil $ 10,696 $ 11,763 $ 12,872 $ 23,568 $ 26,500 Natural gas 7,441 5,793 5,900 13,341 10,078 Natural gas liquids 2,542 2,719 2,516 5,058 5,593 Total revenues $ 20,679 $ 20,275 $ 21,288 $ 41,967 $ 42,171 Lease operating costs: Ad valorem and production taxes $ 588 $ 1,441 $ 1,420 $ 2,008 $ 2,855 Gathering, transportation, and other costs 2,667 2,889 2,892 5,559 5,679 Other lease operating costs 8,255 8,463 8,775 17,030 16,049 Total lease operating costs $ 11,510 $ 12,793 $ 13,087 $ 24,597 $ 24,583 Depletion of full cost proved oil and natural gas properties $ 5,532 $ 5,024 $ 5,560 $ 11,092 $ 10,349 Production: Crude oil (MBBL) 193 179 207 400 383 Natural gas (MMCF) 2,241 2,125 2,150 4,391 4,353 Natural gas liquids (MBBL) 112 105 108 220 218 Equivalent (MBOE)(1) 679 638 673 1,352 1,327 Average daily production (BOEPD)(1) 7,380 6,935 7,315 7,348 7,212 Average price per unit:(2) Crude oil (BBL) $ 55.42 $ 65.72 $ 62.18 $ 58.92 $ 69.19 Natural gas (MCF) 3.32 2.73 2.74 3.04 2.32 Natural Gas Liquids (BBL) 22.70 25.90 23.30 22.99 25.66 Equivalent (BOE)(1) $ 30.46 $ 31.78 $ 31.63 $ 31.04 $ 31.78 Average cost per unit: Ad valorem and production taxes $ 0.87 $ 2.26 $ 2.11 $ 1.49 $ 2.15 Gathering, transportation, and other costs 3.93 4.53 4.30 4.11 4.28 Other lease operating costs 12.16 13.26 13.04 12.60 12.09 Total lease operating costs $ 16.96 $ 20.05 $ 19.45 $ 18.20 $ 18.52 Depletion of full cost proved oil and natural gas properties $ 8.15 $ 7.87 $ 8.26 $ 8.20 $ 7.80

(1) Equivalent oil reserves are defined as six MCF of natural gas and 42 gallons of NGLs to one barrel of oil conversion ratio, which reflects energy equivalence and not price equivalence. Natural gas prices per MCF and NGL prices per barrel often differ significantly from the equivalent amount of oil.

(2) Amounts exclude the impact of cash paid or received on the settlement of derivative contracts since we did not elect to apply hedge accounting.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Summary of Production Volumes and Average Sales Price (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 Volume Price Volume Price Volume Price Production: Crude oil (MBBL) SCOOP/STACK 30 $ 58.86 35 $ 70.52 34 $ 64.12 Chaveroo Field 26 53.39 9 67.55 29 60.92 Jonah Field 7 52.95 7 64.54 7 61.05 Williston Basin 31 52.15 30 64.64 31 59.01 Barnett Shale 2 55.34 2 65.99 3 61.43 Hamilton Dome Field 34 47.23 35 57.53 34 53.36 Delhi Field 48 61.78 60 68.66 49 68.96 TexMex 15 58.24 — — 20 64.86 Other — — 1 71.61 — — Total 193 $ 55.42 179 $ 65.72 207 $ 62.18 Natural gas (MMCF) SCOOP/STACK 458 $ 3.56 314 $ 2.89 381 $ 3.07 Jonah Field 728 3.38 803 3.21 728 2.96 Williston Basin 28 2.46 18 1.41 26 1.62 Barnett Shale 925 3.21 990 2.31 953 2.55 TexMex 102 3.14 — — 62 1.66 Total 2,241 $ 3.32 2,125 $ 2.73 2,150 $ 2.74 Natural gas liquids (MBBL) SCOOP/STACK 28 $ 19.90 18 $ 21.34 26 $ 19.27 Jonah Field 8 23.10 9 30.08 8 23.16 Williston Basin 7 14.13 2 17.86 7 15.97 Barnett Shale 55 25.38 57 25.86 55 25.75 Delhi Field 14 23.17 19 29.13 12 24.78 Total 112 $ 22.70 105 $ 25.90 108 $ 23.30 Equivalent (MBOE)(1) SCOOP/STACK 134 $ 29.37 105 $ 35.48 124 $ 31.23 Chaveroo Field 26 53.39 9 67.55 29 60.92 Jonah Field 136 22.02 150 22.14 136 20.43 Williston Basin 43 41.46 35 57.00 42 46.90 Barnett Shale 212 21.18 224 17.29 217 18.54 Hamilton Dome Field 34 47.23 35 57.53 34 53.36 Delhi Field 62 53.30 79 59.37 61 60.55 TexMex 32 37.50 — — 30 46.04 Other — — 1 71.61 — — Total 679 $ 30.46 638 $ 31.78 673 $ 31.63 Average daily production (BOEPD)(1) SCOOP/STACK 1,457 1,141 1,348 Chaveroo Field 283 98 315 Jonah Field 1,478 1,630 1,478 Williston Basin 467 380 457 Barnett Shale 2,303 2,435 2,359 Hamilton Dome Field 370 380 370 Delhi Field 674 859 663 TexMex 348 — 325 Other — 12 — Total 7,380 6,935 7,315

(1) Equivalent oil reserves are defined as six MCF of natural gas and 42 gallons of NGLs to one barrel of oil conversion ratio, which reflects energy equivalence and not price equivalence. Natural gas prices per MCF and NGL prices per barrel often differ significantly from the equivalent amount of oil.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Summary of Average Production Costs (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 Amount Price Amount Price Amount Price Production costs (in thousands, except per BOE): Total lease operating costs(1) SCOOP/STACK $ 1,040 $ 7.72 $ 1,050 $ 9.97 $ 1,123 $ 9.07 Chaveroo Field 311 12.07 122 12.92 338 11.66 Jonah Field 1,998 14.68 2,196 14.62 2,040 15.00 Williston Basin 1,296 30.29 1,190 34.12 1,179 28.07 Barnett Shale 2,937 13.98 4,030 18.03 3,825 17.61 Hamilton Dome Field 1,200 35.56 1,188 34.18 1,240 36.32 Delhi Field 1,506 24.26 3,017 38.15 1,936 31.95 TexMex 1,222 38.03 — — 1,406 46.97 Total $ 11,510 $ 16.96 $ 12,793 $ 20.05 $ 13,087 $ 19.45

(1) Total lease operating costs includes lifting costs; workover expenses; and gathering, transportation, processing, and other expenses.



Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Summary of Open Derivative Contracts (Unaudited)

For more information on the Company's hedging practices, see Note 7 to its financial statements included on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The Company has the following open crude oil and natural gas derivative contracts:

Volumes in Weighted Average Price per MMBTU/BBL Period Commodity Instrument MMBTU/BBL Swap Sub Floor Floor Ceiling January 2026 - September 2026 Crude Oil Fixed-Price Swap 195,836 $ 60.27 January 2027 - March 2027 Crude Oil Fixed-Price Swap 49,637 59.77 January 2026 - December 2026 Crude Oil Two-Way Collar 177,762 $ 57.62 $ 67.12 January 2027 - March 2027 Crude Oil Two-Way Collar 41,364 53.26 63.27 September 2026 - December 2026 Crude Oil Three-Way Collar 67,002 $ 50.00 58.83 70.36 January 2026 - December 2026 Natural Gas Fixed-Price Swap 2,954,267 3.62 January 2027 - December 2027 Natural Gas Fixed-Price Swap 1,430,858 3.57 January 2026 - December 2026 Natural Gas Two-Way Collar 2,857,522 3.58 4.83 January 2027 - March 2027 Natural Gas Two-Way Collar 744,644 3.71 5.90

