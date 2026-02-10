Châtillon, France, February 10, 2026

DBV Technologies to Present Additional Data from the VITESSE Phase 3 Study of the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch in Children Ages 4-7 Years and Discuss Future of EPIT in the Treatment Landscape at AAAAI 2026 Annual Meeting

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company will present additional data for the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch in children ages 4-7 years from the positive VITESSE Phase 3 study at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place in Philadelphia, PA February 27-March 2, 2026.

The Company will also host a product theatre featuring a panel of renowned allergists discussing the potential of epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT) to reeducate the immune system in food allergy, examine the impact of early intervention in children with peanut allergy, and consider how emerging treatment options are enabling for a more proactive approach to peanut allergy management.

Oral Abstract Presentation Details

“VITESSE Phase 3 Study: Efficacy and Safety of Epicutaneous Immunotherapy in Peanut-Allergic Children 4 Through 7 Years of Age”

Session: Clinical Science in Food Allergy

Date and Time: February 28, 2026, 2:15-2:25pm ET

Location: Level 4, Terrace Ballroom II

Presenter: David Fleischer, MD, FAAAAI, FACAAI

Product Theater Details

“Epicutaneous Immunotherapy (EPIT): Shaping the Future of Pediatric Food Allergy Treatment”

Date and Time: February 28, 2026, 10:00-10:30am ET

Location: Level 2, Hall E

Participants: Hugh Sampson, MD, Katherine Anagnostou, MD, MSc, PhD, S. Shahzad Mustafa, MD





DBV will exhibit at booth #1527 in the AAAAI exhibit hall where attendees can learn more about epicutaneous immunotherapy and the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV Technologies is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary VIASKIN® patch technology to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), the VIASKIN® patch is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual’s underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin’s immune tolerizing properties. DBV Technologies is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company’s food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of VIASKIN Peanut in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing five ordinary shares) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (DBVT – CUSIP: 23306J309).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential of VIASKIN® Peanut patch and EPIT, results of DBV’s clinical trials, DBV’s planned regulatory and clinical efforts including timing and results of communications with regulatory agencies, plans and expectations with respect to the submission of BLAs to FDA, and the ability of any of DBV’s product candidates, if approved, to improve the lives of patients with food allergies. These forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. At this stage, DBV’s product candidates have not been authorized for sale in any country. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, and DBV’s ability to successfully execute on its budget discipline measures. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements in this press release can be found in DBV’s regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”), DBV’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in DBV’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on April 11, 2025, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 28, 2025, and as amended further by Amendment No. 2 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on May 14, 2025, and future filings and reports made with the AMF and SEC by DBV. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release.

VIASKIN is a registered trademark of DBV Technologies.

