The Cooperative of American Physicians Announces Continued A+ (Superior) Rating for the Mutual Protection Trust

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. (CAP) announced that AM Best has reaffirmed its A+ (Superior) Financial Strength Rating for the Mutual Protection Trust (MPT) with a stable outlook. MPT is one of California’s leading providers of medical malpractice coverage, serving more than 13,000 physicians.

MPT has held AM Best’s A+ (Superior) rating for nearly 20 years, a testament to the organization’s decades-long history of financial stability. This achievement highlights the proven strength of MPT’s unique financial structure, exceptional operational performance, market position, and disciplined underwriting and proactive risk management practices.

“AM Best’s reaffirmation of MPT’s A+ (Superior) rating reinforces the financial security our physician members depend on,” said CAP Chief Executive Officer Sarah Scher. “CAP’s longstanding mission to safeguard their careers and their practices is built upon a 50-year foundation of trust that continues to drive unprecedented growth among an extraordinary community of physician members statewide.”

AM Best also issued an A- (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating with a stable outlook to CAP’s wholly owned subsidiary, Cooperative of American Physicians Insurance Company (CAPIC), citing strong management, sound financial practices, and long-term financial growth. CAPIC specializes in medical malpractice coverage solutions for large medical groups and provides reinsurance and additional benefits for CAP and MPT.

“CAPIC serves healthcare organizations as both an expert and a partner, providing tailored coverage, managing risk at scale, and delivering the level of responsiveness large medical groups require and expect,” said CAPIC President and Chief Operating Officer Alyson Lewis. “AM Best’s recognition of our financial strength validates the consistent, disciplined approach our broker partners and insureds rely on to protect their physicians and operations.”

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information on AM Best and its rating criteria, visit www.ambest.com.

The Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. (CAP), established in 1975, offers superior medical professional liability coverage to California physicians through the Mutual Protection Trust (MPT). Cooperative of American Physicians Insurance Company (CAPIC), an Arizona-domiciled surplus lines insurance company, provides medical professional liability coverage to large medical groups and is a non-admitted insurer. CAP supports its members through offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, and Walnut Creek. CAP is licensed as a California surplus lines broker (License No. 0B72723). For more information, visit www.CAPphysicians.com.

