Status update on the project to adapt and strengthen the Casino Group’s financial structure

Paris, 10 February 2026

In order to support the execution of its strategic plan, and in light of the maturity of its debt1, the Group has initiated work to adapt and strengthen its financial structure2.

The key terms of the various proposals to adapt and strengthen the Casino Group’s financial structure, as formulated to date, are set out in a presentation published today on Casino’s website (link). Should such a transaction to adapt and strengthen the financial structure be completed, it would result in significant dilution for existing shareholders.

It is specified that all inside information relating to the Casino Group that may have been disclosed to date by Casino to the various stakeholders subject to confidentiality agreements has been made public.

As of the date of this press release, no agreement has been reached between Casino, FRH and the creditors regarding the adaptation and strengthening of the Casino Group’s financial structure. Discussions will therefore continue. The Group intends to complete its work on adapting and strengthening its financial structure by the end of the second quarter of 20263.

It is recalled that Casino has obtained from its creditors their consent4 not to use the ongoing discussions relating to the project to adapt and strengthen the Group’s financial structure as grounds for any action under (i) the financing documentation forming an integral part of the accelerated safeguard plans (Term Loan B, RCF and Quatrim debt) or (ii) the documentation governing the operational financings approved under the conciliation protocols. The RCF, TLB and operational financing consents are valid until 31 January 2026, with an automatic extension until 21 February 2026 unless opposed. The Quatrim consents remain valid until 28 February 2026.

Casino will request its creditors to extend the duration of the aforementioned consents.

1 The maturity of the Term Loan B debt (€1,410m) is in March 2027.

2 Press release dated November 24, 2025.

3 Press release dated October 30, 2025.

4 Press release dated January 9, 2026.

