The Canadian Public Relations Society Announces Ten New Inductees to the College of Fellows

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) announces the induction of ten new members to the College of Fellows. Their induction recognizes their outstanding contributions to the development of public relations and communications management, in accordance with the highest ethical standards and the CPRS Code of Professional Conduct. The new fellows are:

Holly Cybulski, MA., APR, FCPRS, MCPRS Program Coordinator, BCMM and Professor, Seneca College of Applied Arts and Technology

Kim Daynard, BAH, MA, APR, FCPRS, MCPRS Senior Manager, Events and Public Relations, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)

Paule Genest, PRP, APR, FCPRS, MCRPS Director, Sales and ESG, TGWT

Sharmin Nault Hislop, B.Sc., APR, FCPRS, MCPRS, Director of Corporate Communications, Alberta Blue Cross

Wayne Knorr, APR, FCPRS, MCPRS, Principal Consultant, Knorr Communications

Anne McInerney, BPR, APR, FCPRS, MCPRS, VP, Communications, J.D. Irving, Limited

Lt-Colonel John P. Murray, MA, APR, CFRE, FCPRS, MCPRS, Territorial Secretary for Communications, The Salvation Army Canada & Bermuda Territory

Lisa Rushka, BComm, APR, FCPRS, MCPRS, Principal, Momentum Communications

Alex Sévigny, PhD, APR, FCPRS, MCPRS, Associate Professor (Tenured), Department of Communication Studies and Media Arts, McMaster University

Richard Truscott, MBA, APR, FCPRS, MCPRS, Vice President, Prairie Sky Strategy

"The new Fellows joining the College strongly demonstrate commitment, expertise, and professional and personal qualities to more than meet the criteria to join the College. Each of them has advanced the professional field and the Canadian Public Relations Society, while exercising recognized leadership within the public relations community in Canada. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I congratulate all of them on their induction into the CPRS College of Fellows," said Jane Antoniak, MCM, APR, MCPRS, CPRS National Board President.

“I will be pleased to officially induct Holly, Kim, Paule, Sharmin, Wayne, Anne, John, Lisa, Alex and Richard into the College of Fellows at the Society's National Annual Conference in St. Andrews, New Brunswick, May 24 to 26.” said Daniel Granger, C.M., C.Q., APR, FCPRS, Chair and Presiding Officer of the CPRS College of Fellows.

In order to attain CPRS Fellowship status, a public relations professional must have been a Member of the Society for at least 10 years, have a minimum of 20 years of experience in the profession, be an Accredited member in good standing and have maintained their Accredited in Public Relations (APR)® designation. Successful candidates must have demonstrated outstanding contributions to the public relations profession and CPRS.

With this year's appointments, the College now has 136 members and honorary members.

ABOUT CPRS: Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is a not-for-profit professional association dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprised of 13 Member Societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional conduct, advocacy for the profession, and support for members at all stages of their careers.



