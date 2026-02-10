LB Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant to New Employee Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (“LB Pharmaceuticals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LBRX) today announced that it has granted to Dr. Minako Pazdera, the new General Counsel of LB Pharmaceuticals, an equity award outside of, but subject to the terms and conditions of, the LB Pharmaceuticals Inc 2025 Equity Incentive Plan. The equity award was granted on February 10, 2026, pursuant to the “inducement grant” exception provided under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as an inducement material to Dr. Pazdera entering into employment with LB Pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Pazdera received options to purchase 140,000 shares of LB Pharmaceuticals’ common stock. The options carry a ten-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $24.22, which was the closing price of LB Pharmaceuticals’ common stock on the date of grant, and vests over 4 years, with 25% of the shares underlying the options vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and an additional 1/48th of the shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to continuous service through the applicable vesting dates.

About LB-102

LB-102 is a novel, once-daily, orally administered investigational small molecule and potential first benzamide antipsychotic in the U.S. for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders. A methylated derivative of amisulpride, a widely used antipsychotics outside the U.S., LB-102 was developed to retain amisulpride’s benefits while addressing its limitations. LB-102 is a potent and selective antagonist of D2, D3, and 5HT7 receptors with few off-target effects and broad therapeutic potential across psychosis and mood disorders. A Phase 2 clinical trial of LB-102 for bipolar depression is ongoing, and the Company expects to initiate a Phase 3 trial of LB-102 for schizophrenia in 1Q 2026, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder in early 2027. Additional expansion opportunities for LB-102 include predominantly negative symptoms of schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and agitation, as well as other neuropsychiatric diseases.

About LB Pharmaceuticals

LB Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. The Company is building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of its lead product candidate, LB-102, which the Company believes has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102, if approved, has the potential to become a mainstay of psychiatric practice by offering a balanced clinical activity and tolerability profile that provides a potentially attractive alternative to branded and generic therapeutics for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases.

Media and Investor Contact

Ellen Rose

erose@lbpharma.us