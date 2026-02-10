NanoXplore Reports Results for its Q2-2026

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore” or “the Corporation”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, reported today financial results for the three-month and six-month periods ended December 31, 2025.

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Key Financial Highlights Q2-2026

Total revenues of $27,580,290 compared to $33,120,886 last year, representing a 17% decrease;

Adjusted gross margin ( 1 ) on revenues from customers of 21.5% compared to 21.3% last year;

on revenues from customers of 21.5% compared to 21.3% last year; Loss of $3,836,406 compared to a loss of $2,894,922 last year;

Adjusted EBITDA ( 2 ) of $224,355 compared to $1,102,050 last year;

of $224,355 compared to $1,102,050 last year; Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $180,967 compared to $1,319,926 last year for the Advanced Materials, Plastics and Composite Products segment;

of $180,967 compared to $1,319,926 last year for the Advanced Materials, Plastics and Composite Products segment; Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $43,388 compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss (2) of $217,876 last year for the Battery Cells and Materials segment;

of $43,388 compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $217,876 last year for the Battery Cells and Materials segment; Total liquidity of $40,144,435 as at December 31, 2025, including cash and cash equivalents of $30,144,435;

Total long-term debt of $13,922,418 as at December 31, 2025, higher by $9,609,494 compared to June 30, 2025.

Overview

Rocco Marinaccio, President & Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Fiscal Q2 marked an important inflection point for NanoXplore as we delivered sequential improvements across revenue, margins, and adjusted EBITDA, reflecting stronger execution and improving fundamentals. Our on time and on budget installation of our dry-process graphene platform plus new customer program launches position us well for a stronger second half and long-term value creation for our shareholders. After careful review, our disciplined approached to capital allocation has led to the strategic decision not to pursue the previously contemplated $100 million active anode material (CSPG) initiative.”

Pedro Azevedo, Chief Financial Officer, stated: “After a challenging fiscal Q1, I am pleased with our Q2 performance delivering sequential revenue growth along with a return to positive adjusted EBITDA. The quarter saw volumes from our largest two customers stabilize and new revenues from CP Chem and Club Car start to produce visible results. We will continue to build on the momentum generated by new customers to deliver continued sequential financial improvement over the coming quarters.”

* Non-IFRS Measures

The Corporation prepares its financial statements under IFRS. However, the Corporation considers certain non-IFRS financial measures as useful additional information in measuring the financial performance and condition of the Corporation. These measures, which the Corporation believes are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Corporation’s performance, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures include "Adjusted EBITDA” and “Adjusted gross margin”.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of IFRS “Loss” to Non-IFRS “Adjusted EBITDA” and of IFRS “Gross margin” to Non-IFRS “Adjusted Gross margin” for the three-month and six-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024.

IFRS “Loss” to Non-IFRS “Adjusted EBITDA”

Q2-2026

Q2-2025

YTD 2026

YTD 2025

$

$

$

$

Loss (3,836,406 ) (2,894,922 ) (7,612,736 ) (5,613,934 ) Current and deferred income tax expenses (recovery) (350,783 ) 400,155 (1,267,279 ) 874,769 Net interest expenses 441,592 118,181 778,403 157,023 Foreign exchange 681,567 201,920 447,619 232,002 Share-based compensation expenses 271,421 366,182 475,967 883,718 Non-operational items (1) (116,000 ) 115,000 (76,000 ) 155,000 Depreciation and amortization 3,132,964 2,795,534 6,088,280 5,537,771 Adjusted EBITDA 224,355 1,102,050 (1,165,746 ) 2,226,349 - From Advanced Materials, Plastics and Composite Products 180,967 1,319,926 (1,137,791 ) 2,832,030 - From Battery Cells and Materials 43,388 (217,876 ) (27,955 ) (605,681 )

(1) Non-operational items consist of professional fees mainly due to debt renegotiation and to prospectuses related fees.

IFRS “Gross margin” to Non-IFRS “Adjusted Gross margin”

Q2-2026 Q2-2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 $ $ $ $ Revenues from customers 26,928,115 32,636,947 49,915,032 65,964,016 Cost of sales 21,145,796 25,685,206 40,167,343 52,055,110 Adjusted gross margin 5,782,319 6,951,741 9,747,689 13,908,906 Depreciation (production) 2,284,743 1,645,083 4,058,055 3,265,264 Gross margin 3,497,576 5,306,658 5,689,634 10,643,642

Reporting Segments results

NanoXplore reports its financials in two distinct segments: Advanced Materials, Plastics and Composite Products and Battery Cells and Materials.

Q2-2026 Q2-2025 Variation YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Variation $ $ $ % $ $ $ % From Advanced Materials, Plastics and Composite Products Revenues 27,292,893 33,109,366 (5,816,473 ) (18 %) 50,456,429 66,744,959 (16,288,530 ) (24 %) Non-IFRS Measure * Adjusted EBITDA 180,967 1,319,926 (1,138,959 ) (86 %) (1,137,791 ) 2,832,030 (3,969,821 ) (140 %) From Battery Cells and Materials Revenues 287,397 11,520 275,877 2 395 % 566,512 41,341 525,171 1 270 % Non-IFRS Measure* Adjusted EBITDA 43,388 (217,876 ) 261,264 120 % (27,955 ) (605,681 ) 577,726 95 %

A. Results of operations variance analysis - Three-month periods





Revenues

Q2-2026 Q2-2025 Variation

Q1-2026 Variation

$ $ $ %

$ $ %

Revenues from customers 26,928,115 32,636,947 (5,708,832 ) (17 %) 22,986,917

3,941,198

17

% Other income 652,175 483,939 168,236 35 % 455,734

196,441

43

% Total revenues 27,580,290 33,120,886 (5,540,596 ) (17 %) 23,442,651

4,137,639 18

%

All revenues are coming from the Advanced Materials, Plastics and Composite Products segment, except for $44,609 of revenues from customers and $242,788 from Other income [Q2-2025 – nil and $11,520 respectively] from the Battery Cells and Materials segment.

Revenues from customers decreased from $32,636,947 in Q2-2025 to $26,928,115 in Q2-2026. This decrease is mainly due to lower volume and tooling revenues.

Other income increased from $483,939 in Q2-2025 to $652,175 in Q2-2026. The variation is due to grants and refundable tax credits received for Research & Development (“R&D”) programs.

Adjusted EBITDA

1) From Advanced Materials, Plastics and Composite Products

The adjusted EBITDA decreased from $1,319,926 in Q2-2025 to $180,967 in Q2-2026. The variation is explained as follows:

Adjusted gross margin on revenues from customers decreased by $1,214,031 compared to last year due to lower volume and lower tooling revenues partially offset by higher powder sales, improved productivity and cost control.



2) From Battery Cells and Materials

The adjusted EBITDA loss improved from $217,876 in Q2-2025 to an adjusted EBITDA of $43,388 in Q2-2026. The variation is explained by an increase of revenues from customers and of Other income of $44,609 and $231,268 respectively.

B. Results of operations variance analysis – six-month periods



Revenues

YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Variation $ $ $ % Revenues from customers 49,915,032 65,964,016 (16,048,984 ) (24 %) Other income 1,107,909 822,284 285,625 35 % Total revenues 51,022,941 66,786,300 (15,763,359 ) (24 %)

All revenues are coming from the Advanced Materials, Plastics and Composite products segment, except for $127,004 of revenues from customers and $439,508 from Other income [YTD 2025 – nil and $41,341 respectively] coming from the Battery Cells and Materials segment.

Revenues from customers decreased from $65,964,016 in the last year period to $49,915,032 in the current period. This decrease is mainly due to lower volume and tooling revenues.

Other income increased from $822,284 in the last year period to $1,107,909 in the current period. The variation is due to grants and refundable tax credits received for R&D programs.

Adjusted EBITDA

1) From Advanced Materials, Plastics and Composite Products

The adjusted EBITDA decreased from $2,832,030 in the last year period to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1,137,791 in the current period. The variation is explained as follows:

Adjusted gross margin on revenues from customers decreased by $4,288,221 compared to last year due to lower volume and lower tooling revenues partially offset by higher powder sales, improved productivity and cost control;

Lower Other income of $112,542;

Partially offset by lower selling, general & administration expenses and R&D expenses (“Operational expenses”) of $661,942.



2) From Battery Cells and Materials

The adjusted EBITDA loss improved from a loss of $605,681 in the last year period to $27,955 in the current period. The variation is explained by an increase of revenues from customers and of Other income of $127,004 and $398,167 respectively and by lower Operational expenses of $52,555.

C. Other



Additional information about the Corporation, including the Corporation’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the three-month and six-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (“MD&A”) and the Corporation’s consolidated financial statements for the three-month and six-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (the “financial statements”) can be found at www.nanoxplore.ca.

Webcast

NanoXplore will hold a webcast tomorrow, February 11, 2026, at 10:00 am EST to review its three-month and six-month periods ended December 31, 2025. Rocco Marinaccio, CEO and President of NanoXplore, and Pedro Azevedo, Chief Financial Officer, will host the event. To access the webcast please click on the link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gyrnvgit or you can access through our website in the Investors section under Events and Presentations. A replay of this event can be accessed via the above link or on our website.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. Also, the Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the energy storage, defense, and industrial, markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

______________