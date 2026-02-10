INVESTOR ALERT: Klarna Group plc (KLAR) Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Klarna Securities Class Action – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman is notifying investors in Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR) of the upcoming February 20, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline in a pending securities class action. The firm is actively investigating the lawsuit’s claims of alleged misstatements in Klarna’s September 2025 Initial Public Offering (IPO) documents.

The investigation focuses on allegations in a pending securities class action that Klarna’s IPO documents misled investors by emphasizing Klarna’s high credit modeling and scoring performance while allegedly omitting to disclose that it was aggressively lending to financially unsophisticated consumers, including for high-risk items like fast-food deliveries. Just weeks after the IPO, Klarna reported a staggering 102% year-over-year increase in its provision for credit losses, causing shares to plunge well below the $40 IPO price.

"When a company's credit loss provisions double almost immediately after going public, it raises serious questions about whether the IPO documents were truly transparent," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation

Klarna Securities Class Action: Alleged Credit Modeling Failures

The pending litigating alleges Klarna’s IPO documents contained misleading statements regarding the quality and sustainability of the company's loan portfolio.

Understated credit risks : The complaint alleges that Klarna’s offering documents materially understated the credit risks involved in lending to clients who were financially unsophisticated, experiencing financial hardship.

: The complaint alleges that Klarna’s offering documents materially understated the credit risks involved in lending to clients who were financially unsophisticated, experiencing financial hardship. The “Fast Food” Loan Allegations: The complaint alleges that Klarna’s growth was fueled by high-frequency, high-interest loans for non-durable goods (like fast food), a practice that critics argue targets the most financially vulnerable consumers and carries an elevated risk of default.

The complaint alleges that Klarna’s growth was fueled by high-frequency, high-interest loans for non-durable goods (like fast food), a practice that critics argue targets the most financially vulnerable consumers and carries an elevated risk of default. 102% Loss Provision Spike: On Nov. 18, 2025—shortly after the IPO—Klarna revealed a 102% year-over-year increase in its provision for credit losses, revealing flaws in the company’s purportedly robust modeling.

On Nov. 18, 2025—shortly after the IPO—Klarna revealed a in its provision for credit losses, revealing flaws in the company’s purportedly robust modeling. IPO Price Collapse: Following this news, Klarna’s stock price plummeted, eventually trading nearly 22% below its IPO price.





Next Steps:

Hagens Berman is a top-tier plaintiff litigation firm recognized for prosecuting securities fraud class actions.

Investors who purchased KLAR shares pursuant to the September 2025 IPO and suffered substantial losses.

The Lead Plaintiff Deadline is February 20, 2026.

