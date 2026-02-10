Forbes Names USI One of America’s Best Large Employers for 2026

VALHALLA, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”) has been named for the third time to the prestigious 2026 Forbes America’s Best Large Employers list. Honorees were chosen based on an independent survey of more than 217,000 Americans who work for businesses with at least 1,000 employees.

Commenting on the recognition, Mike Sicard, chairman and chief executive officer for USI, shared: “Our nearly 11,000 teammates bring extraordinary passion and expertise to solving complex challenges for our clients. What makes USI unique is our culture – one that puts clients first through innovative thinking, teamwork, and a deep commitment to giving back. We’re proud to see that culture recognized by Forbes.”

Kim Van Orman, senior vice president and chief people officer for USI, added: “We are honored to be recognized once more by Forbes as one of the nation’s best large employers. At USI, our people are the heart of our success. It is their unwavering commitment to innovation, delivering exceptional solutions, and dedication to supporting our clients and communities that truly make our organization exceptional.”

The Forbes 2026 America’s Best Large Employers list is developed in partnership with market research firm Statista. Survey participants were asked to anonymously rate their employers on work-related topics such as culture, working conditions, salary, potential for development, company image and willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family. View the 2026 America's Best Large Employers list to learn more.

About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, N.Y., USI connects nearly 11,000 industry-leading professionals in approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom-line impact. USI’s award-winning culture attracts best-in-class industry talent with a focus on innovation, technology, and industry expertise, along with a history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn.