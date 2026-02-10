INVESTOR ALERT: Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Coupang Securities Class Action – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 5, 2026, investors in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) saw the price of their shares fall again. This time, shares fell over 13% on a Reuters report that data of an additional 165,000 users was leaked in a major security breach on top of the previously reported 33 million users whose data was leaked.

The next day, MAEIL BUSINESS NEWSPAPER reported that the company’s interim CEO (Harold Rogers) is under investigation by South Korean authorities over whether statements he made at the National Assembly hearing in late December 2025 regarding the massive breach were perjury. According to the report, authorities are investigating Rogers’ apparent claim that Coupang’s investigation into the cybersecurity incident and contact with the suspect was “directed by the Korean government or its National Intelligence Service[,]”, who reportedly said “’[w]e have not given any instructions to Coupang[.]’”

These developments come in the wake of the severe drop in the price of Coupang shares since the extent of the breach was first revealed in late November 2025.

Class Period: May 7, 2025 – December 16, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 17, 2026

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Securities Class Action:

The lawsuit claims that Coupang misled investors by touting “proactive security” and “administrative safeguards” while allegedly failing to detect a massive data breach for nearly six months. The breach, which impacted 33.7 million accounts, was reportedly carried out by a former employee using authentication keys that remained valid long after their departure. This alleged failure has led to a $1.2 billion compensation plan and a CEO resignation, wiping out over $8 billion in market value.

After the Class Period, on December 29, 2025, Coupang filed a current report with the SEC stating in part that its investigation into the matter “was coordinated on a daily basis, under the express direction of the government, over a period of several weeks.” In addition to the alleged misleading statements set forth in the pending litigation, this company statement may also have come into question in view of MAEIL BUSINESS NEWSPAPER reporting.

“We are investigating why Coupang's threat visibility allegedly failed to detect a former employee’s longtime access to sensitive customer data,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation of the claims in the pending litigation.

