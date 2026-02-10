Vidya AI Introduces AI-Based Grading and Learning Assistant to Modernize STEM Classrooms.

Mountain View, CA, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vidya AI, an AI-driven edtech startup founded by Dr. Pingakshya Goswami and Dhritiman Talukdar, is redefining how students learn and professors teach in STEM education. Officially launched in September 2025, the platform leverages artificial intelligence to turn static academic content into interactive learning experiences while significantly reducing faculty workload.

Based in Mountain View, California, Vidya AI has already gained global traction, with over 500 students worldwide using the platform to analyze lectures and videos more effectively. To date, Vidya AI has processed 4,000+ academic videos and answered 10,000+ student queries using AI-powered analysis and reasoning.

Designed specifically for STEM disciplines, Vidya AI addresses two of academia’s biggest challenges: the heavy grading burden on professors and the limited access students have to timely academic support. According to Vidya AI’s research, professors spend an average of 33 hours per week on grading and assessment creation, while students typically receive only 2–3 hours of office time per week, far from sufficient in large classrooms.

“Vidya AI acts as a grading assistant for professors and a learning assistant for students,” said Dr. Pingakshya Goswami, Co-Founder of Vidya AI. “Our goal is to make education more scalable, equitable, and effective without disrupting existing university workflows.”

Adopted by Universities Across the Globe

Professors from leading institutions, including The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Houston Clear Lake, San Jose State University, Santa Clara University, Troy University (Alabama), and Manipal University (India), are already using Vidya AI to generate and grade assignments, exams, and projects.

One professor from UHCL shared, “Vidya AI is the best assessment tool to analyze the basics of my students before the start of the semester.”

A UT Dallas professor added, “Vidya AI helped my TAs complete grading faster, allowing them to focus more on research.”

Students have also reported improved conceptual understanding, particularly in complex subjects such as VLSI, with one user stating, “The app really helped me understand VLSI concepts better through video analysis.”

Recognized by Leading Global Programs

Vidya AI’s innovation has earned it a place in the NVIDIA Inception Program, a highly selective Silicon Valley accelerator. The startup has also received credit grants from Google, AWS Activate, and ElevenLabs, and was selected for Cohort 10 of Beta University, the #1 pre-accelerator program in the United States.

A Founding Team Rooted in Deep Tech and Entrepreneurship

Dr. Goswami earned his PhD in Electrical Engineering from The University of Texas at Dallas and previously worked as a Machine Learning-based chip design engineer at Xilinx, NVIDIA, and Synopsys. After years in corporate roles, he left Synopsys in 2025 to pursue Vidya AI full-time.

His co-founder and CTO, Dhritiman Talukdar, is a serial entrepreneur who previously founded Agspeak, a food traceability startup that raised funding from Meta (Facebook’s parent company) and the Government of India.

Vidya AI was born from the founders’ firsthand experience in academia and their frustration with outdated learning systems. Early challenges, including limited data access, AI skepticism among faculty, and the complexity of STEM accuracy, shaped the platform into a purpose-built solution for higher education.

Augmenting, Not Replacing, Learning Management Systems

Unlike traditional LMS platforms such as Blackboard and Canvas, Vidya AI does not aim to replace existing systems. Instead, it intelligently augments them, transforming static videos and assignments into AI-interactive learning tools. The company is actively working toward Canvas integration, allowing professors and students to access AI-powered grading and learning within familiar platforms.

Vision for the Future

Vidya AI’s long-term vision extends beyond classrooms. The company aims to build a “Knowledge Playground”, a global platform where curious minds can experiment with AI, ML, and scientific tools without being limited by access to GPUs or expensive infrastructure.

“Access to knowledge and experimentation should not be limited by money,” added Dr. Goswami. “Our mission is to democratize learning and innovation for the next generation of engineers, scientists, and thinkers.”

