New HeightIQ Application Software from Canon Simplifies Creation of Height Maps for Elevated Printing

Melville, NY, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the launch of HeightIQ, a new software application driven by artificial intelligence (AI), to help simplify the conversion of a 2D image into a detailed height map. HeightIQ uses advanced image recognition to analyze light, contrast and shapes to automatically and accurately translate height differences into grayscale values under typical usage conditions. The grayscale image can then be used in Adobe® Photoshop ® or Illustrator1 to finetune the final job, enabling elevated printing up to 0.157 inches high (4 mm) on Canon Arizona flatbed printers using PRISMAelevate XL.

The free software application simplifies the enhancement of 2D designs with 3D textures, embossing and dynamic surface effects to deliver greater value for designers, artists and print service providers.

HeightIQ helped significantly decrease job preparation time. To create a similar file in Adobe Photoshop1 or Illustrator, the process can take an experienced designer up to 10 hours. Due to the AI integration in HeightIQ, this time is reduced to approximately one hour on average.

HeightIQ further enhances productivity with its “tiling” feature setting. Users can easily drag, drop, and generate up to 20 different images with varying heights simultaneously. This streamlined feature provides the designer the ability to choose the most suitable height map for the final application.

“At Canon, we’re constantly exploring new ways to empower our customers through meaningful innovation. HeightIQ reflects our dedication to simplifying complex workflows and unlocking new creative potential in large format graphics,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “By listening to our customers and responding with smart, intuitive solutions, we’re helping them stay ahead in a fast-evolving industry.”

HeightIQ is a freeware, on-premises software application that can be easily installed onto any MS Windows or MacOS device. The tool is available immediately for download from Canon’s graphiPLAZA platform. Contact your Canon representative for further guidance.

For more information about HeightIQ, visit:

https://www.usa.canon.com/shop/p/prismaelevate-xl-pro#heightiq

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

1Subscription to a third-party service required. Subject to third-party cloud service providers terms and conditions.

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. HeightIQ, PRISMA and PRISMA product, logo, and service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of Canon Production Printing Netherlands B.V. in the United States and elsewhere. Adobe® and Adobe® Photoshop are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe Systems Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.

©2026 Canon U.S.A., Inc. All rights reserved.

Attachment