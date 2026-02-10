50 Years of Helping People with Vision Loss See More, Do More, and Live Better

New York, NY , Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than 50 years, Low Vision Specialists of Maryland & Virginia has focused on a mission often overlooked in traditional eye care: helping people with permanent vision loss make the most of the vision they still have.



The practice is led by a team of doctors with decades of combined experience in low vision care, including Dr. Thomas Azman O.D., Dr. Donna Glenn O.D, and Dr. Kimberly Deugwillo O.D, MSLVR. Together, they have helped shape the practice into both a regional authority and a destination practice for patients with complex vision loss.

Founded on the belief that vision loss does not mean the end of independence, the practice has become a trusted resource for patients with macular degeneration, vision loss following stroke or brain injury, and many other conditions causing legal blindness. Patients routinely travel from across Maryland, Virginia, and surrounding states seeking answers after being told that nothing more could be done.

“For many patients with macular degeneration or stroke-related vision loss, the message they hear is that their condition is permanent and they simply have to live with it,” the practice notes. “While the diagnosis may be irreversible, the impact on daily life often doesn’t have to be.”



Unlike routine eye exams that focus primarily on eye health or visual acuity, low vision care centers on functional outcomes - helping patients read again, recognize faces, watch television, use technology, safely navigate their environments, and sometimes even driving. Through comprehensive evaluations and highly individualized approaches, the doctors at Low Vision Specialists of Maryland & Virginia help patients maximize usable vision and regain confidence in everyday life.

The practice’s work is especially impactful for individuals with the following conditions:

· Macular degeneration (dry and wet)

· Vision loss from stroke or traumatic brain injury

· Stargardt disease and other inherited retinal conditions

· Albinism and complex visual processing challenges

Over the decades, many patients arrive frustrated after seeing multiple eye doctors without meaningful improvement. Low vision care remains underutilized and widely misunderstood, despite its ability to significantly improve quality of life. By focusing on what patients can still do visually, and building care around those goals, the practice helps fill a critical gap left by traditional eye care models.

While outcomes vary depending on diagnosis and severity, most patients experience meaningful functional improvement. Families frequently report renewed independence, reduced caregiver burden, and a return to activities that once felt lost.

Low Vision Specialists of Maryland & Virginia continues to advocate for greater awareness of low vision rehabilitation, emphasizing that patients with permanent vision loss deserve more than reassurance, they deserve informed options and specialized care.

About Low Vision Specialists of Maryland & Virginia

Low Vision Specialists of Maryland & Virginia is a physician-led practice dedicated exclusively to helping people with permanent vision loss maximize remaining vision and improve quality of life. The practice’s doctor team includes Dr. Thomas Azman O.D., Dr. Donna Glenn O.D, and Dr. Kimberly Deugwillo O.D, MSLVR. Serving patients throughout Maryland, Virginia, and surrounding states, the practice focuses on advanced low vision evaluations and individualized care for conditions including macular degeneration, stroke-related vision loss, and inherited retinal disease.

Website: https://lowvisionmd.org/

Patient Testimonials: https://lowvisionmd.org/low-vision-patient-testimonials/

Contact: https://lowvisionmd.org/contact-low-vision-specialist/

Media Contact

Stephen Azman

Low Vision Specialists of Maryland & Virginia

stephena@lowvisionmd.org

http://lowvisionmd.org/

