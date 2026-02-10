Blueroot Health Appoints Jay Schwartz CEO as North Castle Backs Next Phase of Practitioner-Focused Growth

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueroot Health , a consumer health company focused on advancing long-term health and well-being for people and the planet, today announced the appointment of Jay Schwartz as chief executive officer. Schwartz succeeds Jane Pemberton , who founded Blueroot Health and built it into a multi-brand, practitioner-trusted platform, leading its integration, portfolio expansion, and operational scale across brands including Vital Nutrients , Bariatric Fusion , Fairhaven Health , and Unjury . Schwartz assumes the role as Blueroot Health enters its next phase of growth, with a focus on expanding access to science-backed nutritional solutions while preserving the clinical credibility and practitioner relationships that define the company’s portfolio.

“Blueroot Health has built a differentiated platform of brands that practitioners trust and patients rely on,” said Schwartz. “The opportunity ahead is to thoughtfully scale that impact, bringing clinically relevant products into more households while staying grounded in evidence, quality, and practitioner insight.”





Schwartz brings decades of leadership experience across global health, wellness, and nutrition organizations, with deep expertise in supplements and active nutrition. His background includes senior general management and sales roles at Iovate Health Sciences International and marketing leadership positions within Pfizer Consumer Healthcare’s international business unit. Throughout his career, Schwartz has championed practitioner-led innovation and supported landmark clinical research efforts, including the COSMOS and Physicians’ Health Study II trials.

“Jay is a proven leader with a strong record of building and scaling science-driven, purpose-led brands,” said Roy Chin , partner at North Castle Partners . “He understands how to balance growth with credibility, and how to translate clinical relevance into consumer impact. We are excited to support Blueroot Health in this next chapter.”

“From day one, our focus has been on building brands that improve people’s health, and whilst I’m proud of the impact we’ve made, I’m excited to see where Jay and the team take Blueroot Health next,” said Pemberton.

North Castle Partners has been Blueroot Health’s investment partner since 2020, supporting the company’s long-term strategy and mission-driven growth.

Schwartz will attend the Integrative Healthcare Symposium , Feb. 19–21, in New York City, where he will be on site at the Vital Nutrients booth connecting with practitioners and industry partners. Learn more at https://www.blueroothealth.co .

About Blueroot Health®

Blueroot Health is a consumer health company growing a diverse portfolio of brands that fuel lasting happiness and health for people and the planet. The company’s industry-leading brands – including Vital Nutrients® , Bariatric Fusion® , Fairhaven Health® , and Unjury® – offer a suite of clean, innovative, and clinically relevant nutritional solutions trusted by healthcare practitioners, patients, and consumers worldwide.

About North Castle Partners

North Castle Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on investments in consumer driven product and service businesses that promote healthy, active, and sustainable living. For more than 25 years, the firm has partnered with lower middle-market companies in the (i) fitness, recreation & sports, (ii) nutrition, (iii) beauty & personal care, and (iv) consumer health sectors, among others. North Castle's current and prior portfolio includes well-known brands such as Therabody, Crunch Fitness (franchisee), The Escape Game, Five Iron Golf, SLT, Barry's, Wellness Space Brands (HydroMassage), Nest and Glow Recipe. By combining proven experience, extensive industry networks and a collaborative partnership model, North Castle has a proven track record of building world-class businesses that inspire healthier and more active lifestyles.

