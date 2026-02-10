UA Sprinkler Fitters Local 669 JATC Data Breach Claims Investigated by Lynch Carpenter

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UA Sprinkler Fitters Local 669 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (“JATC”), which prepares workers for careers in sprinkler fitting,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of over 20,000 individuals. Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against JATC related to this data breach. For an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE.

In the incident, an unauthorized person gained access to JATC's network and may have acquired records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) and protected health information (“PHI”) including individuals’ names in combination with:

Social Security Number

Date of Birth

Driver’s License of State Identification Number

Financial Information

Medical Information

Health Insurance Information

Biometric Information





1 https://training669.org/