Command Alkon CEO Martin Willoughby to Deliver Keynote on Leadership and AI at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026

HILLIARD, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Martin Willoughby, will deliver a keynote address titled “Leading in the Age of AI” at the upcoming CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The session will take place on Tuesday, March 3 from 3:00–3:45 PM at the Ground Breakers Stage in West Hall 108 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries and competitive landscapes, Martin's presentation will explore what it truly means to lead in this transformational era – offering strategic guidance on harnessing AI tools today to drive meaningful change across organizations. Attendees will gain insights into empowering teams, fostering a culture of curiosity and innovation, and unlocking productivity through real-world leadership practices.

“AI is not just a technology trend – it's redefining how companies lead, innovate, and grow,” said Martin Willoughby, CEO of Command Alkon. “This keynote will challenge leaders to rethink traditional approaches, embrace forward-thinking strategies, and inspire their teams to thrive in a rapidly evolving marketplace.”

The session will be featured on the Ground Breakers Stage, a new keynote platform at CONEXPO-CON/AGG designed to spotlight visionary industry leaders who are shaping the future of construction and materials operations.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, scheduled for March 3–7, is one of North America’s largest construction trade shows, bringing together thousands of professionals, exhibitors, and thought leaders to explore innovations and build connections across the industry.

Command Alkon encourages industry professionals to attend this must-see session to gain actionable insights and inspiration for leading through disruption and advancing organizational success in the Age of AI.

To learn more about Martin’s session, visit the session listing. For more information about the show, visit the CONEXPO-CON/AGG website.

To join Martin’s session live from anywhere, plan ahead and tune in when the session goes live here. Be sure to check the CONEXPO-CON/AGG livestream schedule to hear his insights in real time.

About Command Alkon

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate, and cement suppliers. With 50 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com