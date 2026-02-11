Mirastar Federal Credit Union Surpasses $1 Billion in Assets

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirastar Federal Credit Union is proud to announce it has officially surpassed $1 billion in assets, closing 2025 with over $1 billion. This significant milestone marks a pivotal moment in the credit union's history and underscores its continued growth and financial strength.

"This achievement is a reflection of the trust our members place in us every day," said Rebecca Reynolds Lytle. "Surpassing $1 billion in assets strengthens our ability to serve members, support families, and invest meaningfully in the communities we call home."

The milestone represents more than financial growth; it demonstrates Mirastar's expanding capacity to deliver on its mission. The credit union is better positioned to expand access to financial services, deepen community partnerships, and meet members where they need support most.

"Because of our members, we can continue doing the work that matters: creating strong, vibrant communities where prosperity is within reach for everyone," Rebecca added. "This milestone ensures we can sustain that commitment today and for generations to come."

As Mirastar Federal Credit Union enters this new chapter, its core mission remains unchanged: to provide financial opportunities that uplift members, build stronger communities, and create inclusive prosperity for all.

About Mirastar Federal Credit Union

Mirastar Federal Credit Union is a federally insured, member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative. Since 1950, Mirastar Federal Credit Union has dedicated itself to serving its members and communities with affordable, high-quality financial services that empower them to achieve their goals. A pinnacle of the credit union’s efforts is community outreach programs providing free financial education, volunteer support, and resources to local nonprofit organizations. Mirastar Federal Credit Union believes that when our communities thrive, we all succeed. For more information about Mirastar Federal Credit Union and its commitment to exceptional member service, please visit Mirastarfcu.org or call 408.282.0700.

Contact:

Amy Ivey

Senior Vice President Marketing

Mirastar Federal Credit Union

408.891.4881

aivey@mirastarfcu.org