Blaze Pizza Celebrates the Season of Love With BFF Bundle Digital Offering

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s celebrations, Blaze Pizza, the nation’s leading fast-casual artisanal pizza brand, is rolling out a crave-worthy digital deal with the BFF Bundle, a digital-exclusive deal designed for duos who refuse to compromise on toppings.

Starting at $25.99, this limited-time Valentine’s weekend pricing is available February 13-15 at participating locations for online orders. It’s a full-course Blaze experience without the "fancy date" price tag, featuring:

Two Build-Your-Own 11-inch pizzas (because sharing a life is great, but sharing toppings is hard).

(because sharing a life is great, but sharing toppings is hard). Two fountain drinks.

Two desserts (including the fan-favorite, melted-to-perfection S’more Pie).



“At Blaze, we’re all about individuality. Valentine’s and Galentine’s are the perfect way to share a moment with someone and see what makes their tastes unique,” said Casey Terrell, Chief Marketing Officer at Blaze Pizza. “By offering two customizable pizzas, drinks, and desserts in one digital deal, we’re giving guests the complete Blaze experience at an exceptional value while they celebrate the season.”

Perfect for chilly February days, the bundle also highlights Blaze’s signature dessert offerings. The indulgent S’more Pie delivers a cozy, winter-ready finish to any Fast-Fire'd meal.

The perks don’t stop at the bundle. Throughout February, Blaze Pizza Rewards Members should keep a close eye on their Blaze Pizza App for extra ways to unlock free drinks and food rewards, giving pizza enthusiast even more reasons to celebrate all month long.

OFFER DETAILS – DIGITAL DEAL: BFF BUNDLE

Price: Starting at $25.99 (price may vary by location)

Starting at $25.99 (price may vary by location) Dates: February 13-15, 2026

February 13-15, 2026 Availability: Digital orders only via the Blaze Pizza App or blazepizza.com

Digital orders only via the Blaze Pizza App or blazepizza.com Includes: Two BYO 11-inch pizzas, two fountain drinks, two desserts

Two BYO 11-inch pizzas, two fountain drinks, two desserts Perfect For: Valentine’s dates, Galentine’s celebrations, and sharing a cozy winter meal



TERMS & CONDITIONS

Offer valid at participating Blaze Pizza locations through February 15, 2026. Valid only on digital orders placed via the Blaze Pizza App or blazepizza.com. Price and participation may vary by location. Taxes and fees apply. Not valid with other offers, discounts, catering orders, or third-party delivery platforms. Excludes select non-traditional locations.

ABOUT BLAZE PIZZA

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation’s leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 250 restaurants across 30-plus states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind “fast-fire’d” guest experience and superior-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and customer satisfaction, and has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, and Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. Visit www.blazepizza.com for additional information and follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @BlazePizza.

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Blaze Pizza

949.981.0757

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a8b043d-df11-4589-bc8b-b3eb24930380.