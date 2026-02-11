Sticker Mule CEO to Announce Major Initiative to Reshape Media Marketing





AMSTERDAM, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sticker Mule is set to launch its revolutionary Multi-Million Dollar Giveback Initiative this Wednesday, Feb 11 at 6 p.m. but it has already taken over the Internet with an early preview of the initiative that will soon be unveiled by CEO Anthony Constantino.

While traveling to launch the initiative in his Gold Rolls Royce Phantom, social media sensation Greatness briefly stopped in Charlotte, NC to test out the initiative during his road trip from Florida to Sticker Mule’s Headquarters in Upstate, New York.

Within 24 hours, the Internet was exploding with viral videos of Greatness putting money into the hands of everyday Americans on behalf of Sticker Mule.

13 million plus views accumulated across all platforms for Sticker Mule within 24 hours including 9 million views on Instagram, 3 million on X, 2 million on Facebook and 2 million on TikTok with views continuing to grow rapidly. Google searches for “Sticker Mule” more than doubled too.

"Everyone is calling me about Sticker Mule’s videos with Greatness," remarked Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino. "What people saw is only a glimpse of what is to come."

These early videos are a telling preview of Sticker Mule's big announcement on Wednesday with Greatness at their factory on 26 Elk Street in Amsterdam, New York. Constantino will be laying out Sticker Mule’s innovative and revolutionary business plan that will pave the way for others to follow.

All are invited to attend but space is limited so visitors are encouraged to arrive early.

Constantino and Greatness will be answering all questions.



About Sticker Mule

Sticker Mule is the best way to buy and sell custom merchandise, including stickers, t-shirts, hoodies, magnets, buttons, labels, packaging, keychains, temporary tattoos, and an award-winning hot sauce. Founded in 2010, today we’re powered by 1,200+ people in 30+ countries, with factories in New York, South Carolina, and Italy.

About Greatness

Greatness is the Internet’s most-imitated influencer. He built a social media empire that earned him more than 20 million followers and $30 million dollars by giving back his own money to create viral videos. He became frontman for Sticker Mule’s Giveback Initiative as his idea for giving back to get ahead is inline with Sticker Mule’s own vision of giving back to grow sales.

PRESS CONTACT

Paul Antonelli

paul@stickermule.com

518 866 6298

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7bcfea1-0eb8-4d12-aa66-e6f850398a51

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea32fc1b-e2dc-4067-a374-c967f26e0fbc