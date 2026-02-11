AI in Telehealth & Telemedicine Market Projected at USD 119.34 Billion by 2035, Driven by Remote Care and AI-Enabled Clinical Support | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI in Telehealth & Telemedicine Market size is valued at USD 5.20 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 119.34 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 36.85% during the forecast period (2026-2035).

The market for AI in telehealth and telemedicine is expanding quickly as a result of better access to healthcare and increased demand for remote healthcare services. AI-powered solutions improve productivity and results by enabling clinical decision support, remote patient monitoring, virtual consultations, and customized treatment regimens.





The U.S. AI in Telehealth & Telemedicine Market size is valued at USD 1.61 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 36.10 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 36.54 % from 2026 to 2035.

The growing need for virtual consultations and remote healthcare is driving the rapid growth of the AI in telehealth & telemedicine market in the United States. AI-powered solutions alleviate provider shortages while improving clinical decision-making, patient monitoring, and individualized treatment.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Software led with 68% share as it forms the backbone of virtual care delivery, data analytics, and clinical decision support. Services are the fastest-growing component due to increasing demand for implementation, customization, training, and managed AI solutions.

By Technology

Natural Language Processing (NLP) led with 32% share due to its extensive use in conversational AI, virtual assistants, clinical documentation, and patient engagement tools. Deep learning is the fastest-growing technology segment as it enables advanced pattern recognition across imaging, video, and physiological data streams.

By Application

Virtual Consultations & Clinical Decision Support led with 34% share as they represent the core use case of telehealth. Remote patient monitoring is the fastest-growing application as healthcare systems shift toward continuous, home-based care models.

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics led with 44% share as primary adopters of AI-enabled telehealth solutions. Homecare settings are the fastest-growing end-user segment due to rising demand for decentralized and patient-centric care.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the AI in Telehealth & Telemedicine Market with a 37.50% share in 2025 due to advanced digital health infrastructure, high adoption of AI-enabled virtual care platforms, and strong reimbursement support.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 38.33% from 2026–2035, driven by rapid digitalization of healthcare systems, expanding telehealth adoption in emerging economies, and rising smartphone and internet penetration.

Rising Demand for Remote Healthcare Services and Virtual Consultations to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Telehealth solution acceptance has been further boosted by the growing need for affordable, convenient healthcare delivery. AI-powered systems improve access to care for both urban and rural populations by facilitating quicker triage, automated symptom analysis, and intelligent scheduling. AI is being used by clinics and hospitals to increase patient engagement, decrease physician workload, and improve diagnosis accuracy. Demand is still being sustained by post-pandemic behavioral shifts toward virtual care, and AI-driven insights help with early disease identification, individualized treatment plans, and effective resource use in international healthcare systems.

Key Players:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

GE Healthcare

Epic Systems Corporation

Oracle

Teladoc Health

American Well (Amwell)

Siemens Healthineers

Cisco Systems Inc.

Included Health

Babylon Health

Ada Health

K Health

Infermedica

HealthTap

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC (Google Health)

IBM Corporation

AliveCor Inc.

Recent Developments:

May 2024, Philips expanded its Virtual Care Platform with AI-powered predictive analytics for chronic disease management, enabling proactive interventions for high-risk patients.

November 2023, Medtronic launched CareLink AI, an intelligent extension of its CareLink remote monitoring ecosystem for cardiac devices (pacemakers, ICDs) and diabetes therapy (MiniMed insulin pumps).

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AI-Enabled Cost Savings Per Consultation – helps you quantify direct cost reductions achieved through AI-driven teleconsultations on a per-patient or per-visit basis.

– helps you quantify direct cost reductions achieved through AI-driven teleconsultations on a per-patient or per-visit basis. Clinician Workload Reduction Through AI Automation – helps you assess the reduction in clinician hours per week enabled by AI-assisted triage, documentation, and decision support.

– helps you assess the reduction in clinician hours per week enabled by AI-assisted triage, documentation, and decision support. Administrative Overhead Reduction from AI Deployment – helps you understand efficiency gains achieved by automating scheduling, billing, and patient intake workflows.

– helps you understand efficiency gains achieved by automating scheduling, billing, and patient intake workflows. Time Savings Per Patient Interaction – helps you measure improvements in consultation efficiency through AI assistants that streamline patient interactions and follow-ups.

– helps you measure improvements in consultation efficiency through AI assistants that streamline patient interactions and follow-ups. Cost Comparison Between AI and Traditional Teleconsultations – helps you evaluate the economic advantage of AI interactions compared to conventional clinician-led telehealth visits.

