Manufacturing Analytics Market to Surpass USD 78.37 Billion by 2035, Driven by Industry 4.0 and Smart Factory Adoption | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Manufacturing Analytics Market size was valued at USD 13.59 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 78.37 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 19.23% from 2026-2035.

The expanding use of Industry 4.0, smart factories, and IoT-enabled technologies is driving growth in the manufacturing analytics market. Adoption of analytics solutions is driven by the need for supply chain optimization, predictive maintenance, and real-time information.

The U.S. manufacturing analytics market size was valued at USD 3.81 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 21.24 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18.76% from 2026-2035.

Owing to the growing use of smart factories, IoT integration, and AI-driven analytics, which enable real-time operational insights, predictive maintenance, and supply chain optimization, all of which boost productivity and efficiency across manufacturing sectors, the U.S. manufacturing analytics market is expanding.

Segmentation Analysis:

By End-User Industry

Electronics dominated with ~29% share in 2025 due to high adoption of smart manufacturing technologies, IoT integration, and data-driven production optimization. Automotive segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 owing to increasing use of connected vehicles, automation, and AI-driven analytics in production.

By Application

Inventory Management dominated with ~32% share in 2025 as manufacturers are focused on improving resource utilization, reducing stock-outs, and minimizing excess inventory. Supply Chain Optimization segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 as manufacturers adopt analytics to enhance visibility, reduce delays, and optimize supplier networks.

By Deployment

Cloud-based dominated with ~61% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 due to its scalability, flexibility, and lower implementation costs. Manufacturers prefer cloud solutions for real-time data access, centralized monitoring, and seamless integration with IoT devices and AI tools.

Regional Insights:

Due to its early adoption of modern manufacturing technologies, strong presence of important analytics solution providers, and significant investment in Industry 4.0 efforts, North America led the manufacturing analytics market in 2025 with the highest revenue share of over 39%.

Asia Pacific segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 20.72% from 2026-2035 due to rapid industrialization, increasing adoption of smart factories, and growing investment in digital manufacturing technologies.

Rising Demand for Real-time Operational Visibility Across Complex Manufacturing Environments to Augment Market Expansion

Manufacturers must rely on real-time operational data to make quicker, more accurate decisions due to rising production complexity, cost challenges, and demand fluctuation. Visibility across equipment, procedures, and workflows is made possible by manufacturing analytics, which also helps to maximize resource use, increase throughput, and decrease downtime. Large amounts of data are produced by the integration of IoT sensors, linked devices, and MES systems, and in order to derive useful insights, sophisticated analytics are needed. To stay competitive, businesses are putting more and more emphasis on yield improvement, quality optimization, and predictive maintenance. Analytics platforms facilitate proactive interventions as opposed to reactive ones by supporting root-cause investigation, performance benchmarking, and continuous monitoring.

Key Players:

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Siemens AG

General Electric (GE Digital)

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software (Salesforce)

TIBCO Software Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

FICO

Domo Inc.

Bridgei2i Analytics Solutions

Sight Machine Inc.

Sisense Inc.

Aegis Software

MachineMetrics Inc.

Neubrain Solutions

Recent Developments:

2023: SAP announced AI-embedded manufacturing analytics at Hannover Messe 2023 for real-time insights, visual inspection, quality improvement, and supply chain resilience.

2023: Oracle introduced Manufacturing Analytics in Fusion SCM, offering dashboards, work order insights, quality detection, and integrated production analytics.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Deployment-Based Pricing Structure – helps you compare average pricing across cloud, on-premise, and hybrid manufacturing analytics deployments to support cost-effective platform selection decisions.

– helps you compare average pricing across cloud, on-premise, and hybrid manufacturing analytics deployments to support cost-effective platform selection decisions. Analytics Type Pricing Differentials – helps you understand pricing variations between descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics solutions based on functionality depth and value delivered.

– helps you understand pricing variations between descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics solutions based on functionality depth and value delivered. Vendor Pricing Benchmarking – helps you assess competitive pricing positions of leading manufacturing analytics providers relative to feature sets, scalability, and enterprise readiness.

– helps you assess competitive pricing positions of leading manufacturing analytics providers relative to feature sets, scalability, and enterprise readiness. Pricing Model Evolution Trends – helps you track the shift from traditional enterprise licenses to subscription, per-user, and per-asset pricing models shaping long-term cost predictability.

– helps you track the shift from traditional enterprise licenses to subscription, per-user, and per-asset pricing models shaping long-term cost predictability. Total Cost of Ownership Insights – helps you evaluate long-term pricing implications by factoring deployment complexity, licensing flexibility, and scalability requirements.

– helps you evaluate long-term pricing implications by factoring deployment complexity, licensing flexibility, and scalability requirements. Pricing Forecast & Value Positioning – helps you anticipate future pricing trends driven by AI integration, cloud adoption, and increasing demand for advanced manufacturing intelligence.

