TGS Announces Multi Client 2D Survey Offshore Angola

OSLO, Norway (11 February 2026) – TGS, a global leader in energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce the Ultra Profundo multi-client 2D survey offshore Angola. The survey covers approximately 12,600 line kilometers and Ramform Victory commenced operations earlier in Q1. Data acquisition is estimated to be completed in approximately 100 days, with fast-track products available in Q3. Full data processing is scheduled for completion in Q2 2027.

The Ultra Profundo multi-client 2D survey marks the first 2D multi-client acquisition over Angola’s ultra deepwater areas since 2015 and targets a highly underexplored region. The survey delivers modern, long-offset seismic data critical for imaging complex pre-salt and top-salt structures as well as basin floor channel systems, significantly enhancing regional geological understanding.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented: “Angola’s ultra deepwater margin represents one of the most exciting frontier exploration opportunities in West Africa. Our Ultra Profundo multi-client 2D program delivers high-quality seismic coverage needed to unlock pre-salt and sub-salt potential. By leveraging TGS’ acquisition and imaging capabilities, we will provide high-quality data supporting future exploration activities.”

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

