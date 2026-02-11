Rexultz Introduces New Affiliate Platform Focused on Cost and Workflow Efficiency

Copenhagen, Denmark, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than 15 years working hands-on in affiliate marketing and 30 years as a programmer, a Danish industry veteran has launched a new platform designed to challenge what he describes as the “pay-more-get-less” reality of modern affiliate tools.





Lennart Øster, a long-time affiliate operator and SaaS founder, says the idea behind Rexultz emerged from personal frustration rather than a desire to chase industry trends.

“Affiliate tools have slowly drifted away from the people who actually use them,” Øster explains. “Prices keep going up, interfaces get more bloated, and core workflows become harder — not easier. At some point, I realized it would be faster to build the tool I wished existed than to keep adapting to platforms built around someone else’s priorities.”

Rexultz is built with a clear focus on active affiliate marketers rather than enterprise reporting layers or generic e-commerce use cases. The platform emphasizes streamlined product feeds, flexible content insertion, and performance-focused workflows, without placing essential functionality behind higher-priced tiers.

Unlike many newer affiliate platforms, Rexultz was designed by an operator who continues to run affiliate sites and understands the day-to-day realities of managing feeds, updating content, and monetizing at scale.

“Most affiliate software today is built by companies that don’t live with the consequences of their design choices,” Øster says. “When you’re the one publishing content, maintaining sites, and responding to algorithm changes, you care deeply about speed, control, and cost efficiency.”

The platform currently supports European affiliate programs, with expansion plans already underway. Rexultz is in active negotiations to integrate major affiliate networks including AWIN and Commission Junction, while Amazon support is currently in development. Additional network partnerships are expected to follow as the platform continues to scale.

Øster expects the platform to expand to support up to 40 affiliate networks and more than one billion products worldwide by 2026.

Rexultz is now live and available to early users, with ongoing development guided directly by feedback from active affiliate marketers.