La Selva Eco-Lodge & Retreat by GET Delivers Medical Support and Essential Supplies to Children in Ecuador’s Amazon Community of El Pilche

La Selva Eco-Lodge & Retreat by GET, a CO2-neutral luxury accommodation located deep in Ecuador's Amazon Rainforest, has completed a multi-part community support initiative for the Ecuadorian Amazon community of El Pilche. This included a medical campaign for 65 local children and the distribution of raincoats, snacks, and toys.

Health Check-Up Campaign for El Pilche Schoolchildren

The initiative is part of the El Pilche Development Hub, a series of targeted and ongoing actions designed to enhance health and education in the community. Since its inception, the Hub has focused on measurable and permanent contributions to community well-being. This latest initiative builds on several years of collaboration that included the installation of a Starlink antenna at the Tupak Amaru school to provide high-speed internet access as well as the donation of computers, printers, and rubber boots for students.

“Providing medical support, essential gear, and internet access to the children of El Pilche is part of our long-term commitment to the community’s thriving and sustainable development,” said Alejandro Proaño, Project and Innovation Manager for La Selva Eco-Lodge & Retreat by GET. “We believe that health, learning, and connectivity are foundational to opportunity, and we are honored to work alongside the community to help expand those opportunities where they are most needed.”

Programs and Support Initiatives Delivered

As part of this ongoing work, the following initiatives have been delivered to the Tupak Amaru school and the wider El Pilche community:



Medical support campaign for 65 children at the Tupak Amaru community school focused on general health check-ups and a deworming program.

Distribution of raincoats for 65 children to help them cope with the region’s frequent rainfall.

Dental brigade for the schoolchildren in Tupak Amaru community school.

Installation of Starlink, a high-speed satellite internet connection, at the Tupak Amaru school, expanding access to digital learning resources and online educational tools.

Donation of 4 computers and 2 printers to improve classroom instruction and bridge digital access gaps.

Donation of 75 pairs of rubber boots to school children, essential for navigating rainforest terrain during the rainy season.

Snacks and toys provided to children as part of the outreach, contributing to child well-being and engagement.



Community Development Beyond Education

The El Pilche Development Hub extends beyond education and healthcare to improve economic opportunity and skills development within the community. Through formation programs with a professional artisan designer focused on traditional craftsmanship, design, and sustainability, La Selva has led workshops primarily supporting women artisans in El Pilche, reinforcing existing knowledge while encouraging durable, community-based income pathways rooted in cultural heritage.

All these initiatives are designed to address both immediate needs and longer-term development priorities identified in collaboration with community members. By offering healthcare access, education support, essential supplies, and digital infrastructure, the program aims to contribute to sustainable improvements in quality of life while respecting culture, autonomy, and the surrounding rainforest environment.

Sustainability Framework and Partnerships

La Selva’s community programs are guided by a sustainability framework that integrates environmental stewardship, responsible tourism, and long-term community partnership. The lodge has been a verified carbon-neutral accommodation since March 2025. Through GET’s (Golden Experiences & Travel) Golden Sustainability Stewardship initiative, La Selva contributes to environmental and social impact initiatives across its Amazon operations.

The company’s impact is also reinforced through international frameworks and partnerships focused on travel and community well-being. This includes active collaboration with UNICEF Ecuador to fight against chronic child malnutrition, and partnership with Pack for a Purpose, an international organization in charge of promoting access to education for children.

La Selva Eco-Lodge & Retreat by GET aims to continue building on these initiatives, working alongside local partners to expand access to healthcare, education, and essential infrastructure in the Ecuadorian Amazon.

For more information about La Selva Eco-Lodge & Retreat by GET, please visit https://laselvajunglelodge.com/.

La Selva Eco-Lodge & Retreat by GET logo

About La Selva Eco-Lodge & Retreat by GET

La Selva Eco-Lodge & Retreat by GET is a carbon-neutral luxury lodge located in Ecuador’s Amazon Rainforest, within the Yasuní Biosphere Reserve and near Yasuní National Park. Established as one of the first Amazon rainforest lodges in Ecuador, La Selva integrates conservation, responsible tourism, and long-term community partnership into its operations. La Selva supports environmental protection and social impact initiatives while offering immersive rainforest experiences grounded in sustainability.

About Golden Experiences & Travel

Golden Experiences & Travel is a sustainable travel company focused on nature-based and experiential tourism in Ecuador. A Certified B Corporation® since September 2025, the company integrates environmental stewardship, community partnership, and responsible operations across its hospitality and expedition offerings. To learn more, please visit https://goldenexperiences.com/.



