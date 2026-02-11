Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 11 February 2026 at 8:35 a.m. EET

Sanoma redeems its outstanding hybrid bond on the reset date 16 March 2026

Sanoma Corporation (”Sanoma”) will exercise its right to redeem its EUR 150 million hybrid bond (”Capital Securities”) issued on 16 March 2023 (ISIN: FI4000549563). The outstanding EUR 150 million Capital Securities will be redeemed in full on 16 March 2026 (the “Reset date”) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Capital Securities.

Sanoma will pay the holders of the Capital Securities a redemption price equal to principal amount of the note together with any accrued interest to, but excluding, the Reset Date.

This notice of redemption is irrevocable and is given to the calculation agent and holders of the Capital Securities in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Capital Securities. Sanoma will submit an application to Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd to remove the Capital Securities from trading.

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

