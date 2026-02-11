Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 11 February 2026 at 8:35 a.m. EET

Sanoma starts repurchasing own shares for its incentive programme

The Board of Directors of Sanoma Corporation has decided to start repurchasing the company’s own shares on the basis of the authorisation given by the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM). The shares shall be repurchased to be used as a part of the Company’s incentive programme. The maximum number of shares to be acquired is 675,000, corresponding to 0.41% of the total number of shares. The maximum sum to be used for the repurchase is EUR 8.0 million. The shares shall be acquired in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. at the market price prevailing at the time of purchase. The share repurchase shall start on 12 February 2026 at the earliest, and end by 31 December 2026 at the latest (subject to the approval of the authorisation to acquire company’s own shares presented to the 2026 AGM planned to be held 7 May 2026).

The AGM held on 29 April 2025 authorised the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of a maximum of 16,000,000 of the Company’s own shares (approx. 9.8% of all shares of the Company) in one or several instalments. Own shares shall be repurchased with funds from the Company’s unrestricted shareholders’ equity.

The total number of shares in Sanoma Corporation is 163,565,663. At the moment, Sanoma holds 792,677 of its own shares.



Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601



Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Across Europe, we support teachers and students with best-in-class learning content and solutions to help all students reach their potential. We combine pedagogical expertise with quality content and innovative educational technologies to help shape the future of K12 education.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

We have a clear organic growth pathway in K12 education and aim to accelerate growth through value-creating M&A. Across our business, we are responsibly harnessing the opportunities of AI, always emphasising human oversight. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Today, we operate across Europe and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2025, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.3bn€ and our adjusted operating profit margin was 14.4%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.