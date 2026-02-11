Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 11 February 2026 at 8:35 a.m. EET

Sanoma continues its long-term share-based incentive programme

The Board of Directors of Sanoma Corporation has approved the continuation of the Group’s long-term share-based incentive programme for approx. 200 employees. Under the annual share-based long-term incentive programmes originally announced on 7 February 2013 and 7 February 2014, a new Performance Share Plan (PSP) 2026−2028 and Restricted Share Plan (RSP) 2026−2028 are introduced.

According to the Remuneration Policy adopted by the Annual General Meeting 2023, the performance period of the PSP may vary from one to three years. When approving the performance period and criteria of the annually commencing PSPs, the Board takes into account the recruitment and retention of key employees, the operating environment and the company’s continuing transformation and growth strategy. To support long-term value creation and align interests of shareholders and management, the PSP 2026−2028 measures performance over three years with separately set targets for each year, similar to the PSP 2025-2027.

Performance Share Plan 2026–2028

The performance measures for the PSP 2026–2028 are based on adjusted free cash flow and adjusted earnings per share targets for 2026, 2027 and 2028, set separately for each year. Each year’s performance has a 1/3 weight when calculating the total reward, which is a sum of the three years.

The share rewards payable, subject to the achievement of the performance measures, will be delivered to the participants in spring 2029, subject to meeting the continuous employment or good leaver ground conditions at the time of the payment. The share rewards to be paid will amount up to a maximum of 700,500 Sanoma shares (gross, before the deduction of related taxes).

Restricted Share Plan 2026–2028

The duration of the RSP commencing at the beginning of 2026 is three years. The share rewards payable based on the plan will be delivered to the participants in spring 2029. The share rewards to be paid will amount up to a maximum of 30,000 Sanoma shares (gross). The plan is introduced for specific, non-performance related remuneration needs.

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Across Europe, we support teachers and students with best-in-class learning content and solutions to help all students reach their potential. We combine pedagogical expertise with quality content and innovative educational technologies to help shape the future of K12 education.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

We have a clear organic growth pathway in K12 education and aim to accelerate growth through value-creating M&A. Across our business, we are responsibly harnessing the opportunities of AI, always emphasising human oversight. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Today, we operate across Europe and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2025, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.3bn€ and our adjusted operating profit margin was 14.4%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.