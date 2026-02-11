InfiniHealth Medical Group Announces Integrated Multispecialty Care Model to Support Coordinated Specialty Services Across New Jersey

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfiniHealth Medical Group today announced the continued advancement of its integrated multispecialty care model, a clinical framework that brings multiple board-certified specialists and diagnostic services together within a single medical group to support coordinated specialty care throughout New Jersey.

InfiniHealth Medical Group delivers coordinated specialty and surgical care for patients across New Jersey.

The announcement reflects InfiniHealth’s operational emphasis on reducing fragmentation in specialty medical care by aligning spine surgery, orthopedic care, interventional pain management, urology, gastroenterology, and radiology under one organizational structure. The model is designed to support coordinated evaluation and treatment planning when care across multiple specialties is clinically indicated.

Integrated Structure Designed to Reduce Referral Fragmentation

InfiniHealth Medical Group operates from West Orange, New Jersey, and serves patients across the state. Through its integrated care structure, patients requiring specialty evaluation are managed within the same medical group rather than being referred across unaffiliated practices. This approach allows clinical teams to share diagnostic information, coordinate scheduling, and align treatment considerations through a unified workflow.

“Patients often require care from more than one specialty, particularly when managing complex or chronic conditions,” said Dr. Roman Kosiborod of InfiniHealth Medical Group. “This structure is intended to support coordination among providers while maintaining independent clinical decision-making.”

The integrated framework is designed to address common challenges associated with traditional referral-based care, including duplicated diagnostics, administrative delays, and fragmented communication among providers.

Multidisciplinary Approach to Spine and Orthopedic Conditions

Chronic spine and joint conditions remain a leading cause of disability nationwide and frequently require evaluation across several medical disciplines. Conditions such as neck pain, lower back pain, bulging discs, herniated discs, spinal stenosis, sciatica, foraminal stenosis, facet joint syndrome, and spondylolisthesis are often managed through a combination of diagnostic imaging, pain management strategies, orthopedic assessment, and, when appropriate, surgical consultation.

InfiniHealth’s model brings these services together within one organization, allowing specialists to review clinical findings and diagnostic results within a shared system. This structure is intended to support coordinated assessment while adhering to established medical guidelines and standards of care.

Role of On-Site Radiology in Care Coordination

Radiology services play a central role in InfiniHealth’s integrated model. On-site imaging supports timely diagnostic evaluation and allows results to be accessed by specialists across disciplines. This shared access is designed to reduce delays associated with external imaging referrals and repeated testing.

By incorporating radiology into the same clinical environment as specialty services, InfiniHealth aims to support continuity of information throughout the evaluation and treatment planning process.

Inclusion of Urology and Gastroenterology Services

In addition to musculoskeletal and spine-related care, InfiniHealth Medical Group provides specialty services in urology and gastroenterology as part of its integrated framework. Urology services address conditions such as kidney stones, prostate-related disorders, urinary tract infections, urinary incontinence, erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, and low testosterone.

Gastroenterology services support diagnostic and procedural evaluation for digestive health conditions. These specialties are incorporated into the same care structure, allowing interdisciplinary collaboration when patients present with conditions that span multiple systems.

Alignment With Broader Trends in Specialty Care Delivery

Healthcare delivery models emphasizing coordination and interdisciplinary collaboration have gained increasing attention as patients and providers seek to reduce administrative complexity and treatment delays. Research has shown that coordinated specialty care models can improve continuity of care and reduce gaps that occur when patients move between independent practices.

InfiniHealth’s integrated structure reflects this broader shift by centralizing specialty services and diagnostics within a single medical group while preserving specialty-specific expertise.

“Our focus is on creating a system that supports communication and continuity,” Dr. Kosiborod added. “The structure is designed to facilitate collaboration without altering the clinical independence of each specialty.”

Insurance Participation and Patient Access

InfiniHealth Medical Group is in-network with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield and Medicare. The group also works with patients who have out-of-network benefits under commercial insurance plans, coordinating with insurers to clarify coverage and administrative requirements.

This approach is intended to support access to specialty care services for patients throughout New Jersey while maintaining compliance with payer guidelines.

Continued Focus on Coordinated Specialty Care

As demand continues to increase for interventional and surgical evaluation related to spine, orthopedic, and urologic conditions, medical groups are adapting care delivery structures to better support coordination and efficiency. Integrated specialty practices have emerged as one response to these trends by reducing referral fragmentation and centralizing diagnostic and clinical services.

InfiniHealth Medical Group’s announcement highlights its continued focus on maintaining an integrated care framework designed to support interdisciplinary collaboration, evidence-based practice, and continuity of care.

Patients and referring providers seeking additional information about InfiniHealth Medical Group and its integrated specialty care model may visit https://infinihealth.org/ or call 908-315-9055.

About InfiniHealth Medical Group

InfiniHealth Medical Group is a New Jersey–based multispecialty medical practice providing coordinated care across spine surgery, orthopedic care, interventional pain management, urology, gastroenterology, and radiology. The group operates an integrated care model intended to support interdisciplinary collaboration, streamline access to specialty services, and improve continuity of care for patients throughout New Jersey.

