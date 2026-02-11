Notice to convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Nordic Fibreboard AS

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Nordic Fibreboard AS (registry code 11421437, registered office at Rääma 31, Pärnu 80044, hereinafter the Company) will be held on 4 March 2026 at 10:00 at the office of Nordic Fibreboard AS, located at Rääma 31, Pärnu 80044.

Registration of participants will begin at the meeting venue at 09:45 and will end at 10:00.

The list of shareholders entitled to participate in the General Meeting will be determined 7 (seven) days prior to the meeting, i.e. as of the end of the business day of 25 February 2026, in the Nasdaq CSD Estonia settlement system.

Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting and proposals of the Supervisory Board:

1. Changes to the Composition of the Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS

Proposal of the Supervisory Board:

To recall Sakari Wallin from the Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS. To elect Tage Johansson as a new member of the Supervisory Board for a term of five (5) years as of the adoption of the resolution of the General Meeting.

Tage Johansson is a Finnish entrepreneur and business leader with almost 40 years of business experience. He is the CEO, co-founder, and board member of Fiberwood Oy, a deep-tech materials company based in Finland. He has also been an investor and a management board member of other different bioeconomy startups.

Having worked as a CFO in Kemira and Perlos and Investment Director at Aura Capital Tage brings extensive leadership experience in technology, finance, renewable materials, and business development.

Tage hodls executive MBA degree from Helsinki School of Economics and LL.M from University of Helsinki.

As of the date of publication of this notice, the share capital of Nordic Fibreboard AS is EUR 849,906.10. The Company has 8,499,061 no-par-value registered shares, each share granting one vote.

Documents required for registration:

shareholders who are natural persons are required to submit their identity document; representatives must submit a power of attorney issued in a format reproducible in writing; the representative of a shareholder who is a legal person must submit a valid extract of the register where the person is registered and which provides the right of representation of the shareholder (legal representation) as well as the identity document. Representatives who are not legal representatives must also submit a valid power of attorney issued in a format reproducible in writing.

A shareholder may inform the Company of the appointment of a representative or withdrawal of the power of attorney prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting, by sending the corresponding notice to the e-mail address of the Company group@nordicfibreboard.com or by delivering the notice in a format which can be reproduced in writing to the Company's office Rääma 31, Pärnu, Pärnu country, between 09:00 and 16:00 by using the respective forms published on the webpage of the Company located at https://www.nordicfibreboard.com/et/investor/ . Should a shareholder wish to inform the Company about the appointment of a representative or withdrawal of the power of attorney granted to a representative prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting, the corresponding notice must be delivered and received by the Company at the latest by 23:59 on 27 February 2026 at 23:59.

All documents related to the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company will be available to the shareholders on the Company´s webpage https://www.nordicfibreboard.com/et/investor/ and at the Company's office at location at Rääma 31, Pärnu, Pärnu country, during working days from 09:00 to 16:00 from the notification of convening the Extraordinary General Meeting until the day of the Extraordinary General Meeting. Please contact us in advance at group@nordicfibreboard.com to request access to the documents.

All shareholders shall have the right to receive from the Management Board information on the Company's operations at the Extraordinary General Meeting. The Management Board may refuse to give information, if there is a reason to presume that this may cause significant damage to the interests of the Company. Where the Management Board refuses to give information, a shareholder may demand that the legality of the shareholder's demand be decided by the Extraordinary General Meeting or submit, within 2 weeks after the refusal, an application to a court in proceedings on petition in order to obligate the Management Board to give information.

Any questions regarding the agenda items of the Extraordinary General Meeting may be addressed to the Company's e‑mail address group@nordicfibreboard.com at the latest by 16:00 on 1 March 2025.

Shareholders, whose shares represent at least 1/20 of the share capital of the Company, may demand the inclusion of additional items on the agenda of the annual general meeting, if the corresponding request is filed in writing at least 15 days prior to the general meeting, i.e. by 17 February 2026 at 23:59, at the e-mail address group@nordicfibreboard.com or to the Company's office at Rääma 31, Pärnu, Pärnu country. A draft decision or rationale must be submitted at the same time as the proposal to supplement the agenda.

Shareholders, whose shares represent at least 1/20 of the share capital of the Company, may submit to the Company in writing a draft resolution on each agenda item, by posting the draft to the e-mail address group@nordicfibreboard.com or to the Company's office at Rääma 31, Pärnu, Pärnu country. The draft must be submitted in electronic form or by e-mail so that it would be delivered to and received by the Company no later than 3 days before the Annual General Meeting i.e. by 1 March 2026

Andrus Allikoja

Member of the Management Board

Nordic Fibreboard AS

Phone: +372 50 59 260

group@nordicfibreboard.com



