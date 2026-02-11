Press contact:

Capgemini partners with Microsoft to enable resilient and trusted digital transformation for clients with integrated sovereignty solutions

Paris, February 11, 2026 – Capgemini today announced it is building on its strategic partnership with Microsoft with the intent to offer clients a comprehensive, fully integrated, managed cloud service model designed to embed sovereignty, compliance and business continuity into every stage of digital and business transformation. Through the partnership, Capgemini plans to deliver end-to-end sovereign solutions that help clients accelerate their adoption of Microsoft Sovereign Cloud portfolio and innovative AI technologies. Drawing on Capgemini’s deep industry experience and Microsoft’s sovereign cloud capabilities, the collaboration gives leaders clear options, experienced guidance, and the confidence to innovate securely and responsibly.

As part of this collaboration with Microsoft, Capgemini can help clients define and operationalize their digital sovereignty strategy. This includes comprehensive assessments to define sovereignty objectives, assess risk exposure, and deliver clear, actionable recommendations tailored to their needs. This is supported by practical resiliency scenarios that can enable organizations to sustain operations and meet regulatory requirements in the face of disruption. Clients can balance sovereignty and innovation by choosing the most appropriate Microsoft cloud solution, seamlessly operate across sovereign public, sovereign private, and national partner clouds, and rely on established resiliency plans to maintain business continuity if regulatory, geopolitical, or operational conditions change.

“Leaders are making critical decisions in an increasingly complex environment where innovation must be balanced with sovereignty and compliance. By deepening our partnership with Microsoft, we intend to bring together the experience and innovative AI solutions clients need to make decisions with confidence,” said Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini. “As a trusted AI-led technology and business transformation partner to our clients, Capgemini helps organizations embed sovereignty throughout the full transformation lifecycle, enabling them to move forward while managing risk and meeting compliance requirements.”

“Sovereignty has become mission critical for organizations that want to fully realize the promise of cloud and AI while maintaining full control over their data and operations. Through the collaboration with Capgemini, we intend to deliver tailored solutions for the Microsoft Sovereign Cloud spanning sovereign public, sovereign private, and national partner clouds that empower organizations, strengthen resilience, and create meaningful business impact with the assurance that their data and AI systems remain protected and compliant,” said Judson Althoff, CEO, Microsoft commercial business.

Building on the partnership, Capgemini intends to build industry specific solutions across a broad range of sectors such as financial services, public sector, defense, telco, life sciences, manufacturing, and national critical infrastructure. To help clients adopt digital sovereignty and AI capabilities with clarity and confidence, Capgemini and Microsoft intend to provide:

Sovereignty-by-design for digital transformation and AI: Delivering AI-led transformation that respects local laws, industry regulations and data requirements. This includes industry accelerators and tools for classifying data, modernizing legacy systems, and building trusted AI solutions for faster cloud and AI adoption, ensuring sensitive workloads are properly classified, governed, and placed in the right environment.

Intelligent risk & compliance management: Providing an end-to-end view of sovereignty, compliance, and risk across Microsoft’s sovereign public, sovereign private, and national partner clouds, through integrated sovereign control and governance models for greater visibility and more efficient regulatory compliance.

Continuity & operational resilience: Helping organizations maintain business continuity during cyber incidents, geopolitical shifts, or regulatory changes. Clients can run workloads across Microsoft’s sovereign public, sovereign private, and national partner clouds, with pre-approved resiliency scenarios ready to execute, thereby protecting business critical systems

Automated protection of data: Providing AI-powered cyber defense and encryption services designed specifically for sovereign environments. For example, data confidentiality and encryption, identity and access controls, real time threat detection, and industry specific security accelerators.

With a partnership spanning more than two decades, Capgemini and Microsoft have supported clients across industries in advancing their cloud transformation journeys. Also, in 2024 Capgemini and Orange launched Bleu, a jointly created trusted cloud partner in France to meet the specific cloud needs of the French State, public agencies, hospitals, regional authorities, Vital Importance Operators (OIVs) and Essential Service Operators (OSEs), delivered using Microsoft’s cloud technologies.

