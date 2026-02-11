DayOne Data Centers Appoints Greg Norman as Board Advisor as It Expands Its Global Digital Infrastructure Platform

SINGAPORE, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DayOne Data Centers Limited (“DayOne”), a Singapore-headquartered global hyperscale data center platform, announced on February 10 the appointment of Greg Norman as a Board Advisor, supporting DayOne’s long-term strategy for global expansion and sustainable growth across Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Widely recognized for his leadership across sport, global business, and sustainability initiatives, Norman brings decades of experience in enterprise leadership, large-scale infrastructure development, and relationship building with global partners. In his advisory role, he will support DayOne’s board and management team on strategic partnerships and international stakeholder engagement.



DayOne is backed by a strong group of long-term global investors, and is governed by an experienced board with deep expertise across digital infrastructure, energy, finance, and international expansion. The company has rapidly scaled into a multi-market platform with developments and operations across key data center hubs in Asia-Pacific and Europe, supporting the accelerating demand driven by cloud and AI workloads.

“DayOne is building mega-scale digital infrastructure to support the next phase of the digital economy,” said William Huang, Chairman of DayOne Data Centers. “DayOne’s governance is strengthened by a globally experienced and diverse board. Greg’s global perspective, approach to sustainability and long-term value creation, and trusted network align closely with how we build and partner. His involvement strengthens our strategy and the credibility of the ecosystem we are building together.”

Norman highlighted the importance of responsible growth in an increasingly data-driven world. “Sustainable digital infrastructure is no longer optional — it’s essential,” he said. “DayOne has a clear understanding of how to balance scale, performance, and environmental responsibility, while working with credible partners who can execute globally. I’m excited to support the company as it expands its global footprint.”

The appointment reflects DayOne’s continued commitment to building responsible, scalable digital infrastructure, and to working with partners who share a disciplined, long-term approach to growth.

About DayOne Data Centers

DayOne is a Singapore headquartered data center pioneer that develops and operates next-gen digital infrastructure for industry leaders who demand reliable, cost-effective and quickly scalable solutions. Our cutting-edge facilities empower hyperscalers and large enterprises to achieve rapid deployment and enhance connectivity, driving transformative engagement and innovation as we shape the future of industries. DayOne’s data center developments span key markets, including Singapore, Johor (Malaysia), Batam (Indonesia), Greater Bangkok, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Finland.

