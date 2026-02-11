[Latest] Global Cell Therapy Raw Materials Market Size/Share Worth USD 29.3 Billion by 2035 at a 18.9% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Cell Therapy Raw Materials Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Media, Cell Culture Supplements, Sera, Reagents & Buffers, Antibodies, Others), By End Use (Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies, CROs & CMOs, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.





According to the latest research study, the global Cell Therapy Raw Materials Market was valued at approximately USD 5.2 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 6.1 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 29.3 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 18.9% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

Cell Therapy Raw Materials Market Revenue and Trends

Cell therapy raw materials are made up of biological and chemical substances that are vital for the entire cell-based therapy process, including development, manufacturing, processing, and preservation. The raw materials include things like media for growing cells, sera and substitutes, growth factors, cytokines, enzymes, buffers, reagents, solutions for freezing cells, vectors, and high-quality consumables, which all help in isolating, growing, changing, They play a crucial role in research, clinical trials, and production processes of commercial scale in respect of cell viability, functionality, safety, and consistency.

The massive procurement of certified raw materials is being propelled by the solid financial support from governments, biopharmaceutical firms, and venture capital, the growth of cell therapy production plants, and the expansion of contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). The new technologies, like using media without serum or animal products, clear chemicals, and large single-use systems, are helping the market grow by providing better consistency, safety, and meeting regulations.

What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the Cell Therapy Raw Materials market?

Growing product approvals primarily drive the cell therapy raw materials market. For instance, in March 2025, KACTUS announced that their GMP-grade Cas9 enzyme, one of the proteins and enzymes available for cell therapy, is absolutely crucial in the process of Bioheng Therapeutics’ wonderful UCAR-T cellular therapy development! Bioheng’s innovative UCART cell therapy has reached a milestone by receiving the Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on March 1, 2025.

The FDA green light marks a significant step forward for BioNTech, bringing their main pipeline to the world clinical stage and demonstrating the necessity of superior gene editing enzymes for the enhancement of the next-generation cell and gene therapies. KACTUS is recognized as a top global supplier of high-quality, GMP-Grade Cas9 Enzyme, which is essential for creating cell and gene therapy (CGT).

Moreover, the cell therapy raw materials market is undergoing a major transformation due to the technological advances in raw materials and processes that are significantly increasing the overall quality of the pharmaceuticals manufactured through these processes. The cell culture media are getting better and better defined chemically, and they are getting serum-free and xeno-free and the high-purity growth factors, cytokines, and enzymes that are taking up room in the manufacturing process are all contributing to the lowering of the batch-to-batch variation as well as the increase of cell viability and performance.

On the other side, process innovation is the automated manufacturing and closed-system operations, single-use bioprocessing technologies, and bioreactors that are all supporting large-scale production while effectively reducing contamination risks. Innovations in these technologies come with the need for raw materials that are of the highest standards, compliant with good manufacturing practices (GMP), and compatible with the latest advanced platforms.

Segment Insight

By Product

The antibodies segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2025. The essential role of antibodies in cell isolation, activation, selection, and quality control processes accounts for the increase in demand. Antibodies are extensively employed in cell sorting (for example, the identification of surface markers), activation of immune cells, phenotyping, and potency testing thus, they are crucial not only for CAR-T, CAR-NK, stem cell and other immune cell–based treatments but also for therapies in general. As the number of clinical trials and commercialization of cell therapy programs keeps on increasing, the necessity for high specificity, GMP-grade, and validated antibodies is growing steadily.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Cell Therapy Raw Materials market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Cell Therapy Raw Materials market forward?

What are the Cell Therapy Raw Materials Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Cell Therapy Raw Materials Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Cell Therapy Raw Materials market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Insights

The cell therapy raw materials market has been dominated by North America. The region's prominence in cell and gene therapy research, trials, and commercial manufacturing has contributed to the expansion. The US has many biopharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), which creates a steady demand for high-quality raw materials like cell culture media, supplements, reagents, antibodies, vectors, and GMP-grade consumables.

Besides, the Asia Pacific market has the highest rate of growth in the cell therapy raw materials market. The accelerating growth of the region’s biotechnology ecosystem is fueled by increased investments in healthcare and the unfolding interest in cell and gene therapies.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 6.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 29.3 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 5.2 billion CAGR Growth Rate 18.9% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Product, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In December 2024, BioCentriq has signed a long-term lease agreement with National Business Parks for a modern cell therapy manufacturing facility that will be the company’s new headquarters in Princeton. This new location in Princeton is an extension of BioCentriq’s presence in Newark, thereby forming a regional manufacturing network. The facility will receive an immediate $12 million capital investment for upgrading the facility, purchasing equipment, and enhancing business systems, which will further strengthen BioCentriq’s position in the cell therapy market and increase its capability to offer all-around development, manufacture, and quality control service solutions throughout its customers’ product lifecycle.





List of the prominent players in the Cell Therapy Raw Materials Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Danaher

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Actylis

ACROBiosystems

STEMCELL Technologies.

Grifols S.A.

Charles River Laboratories

RoosterBio Inc.

PromoCell GmbH

AGC Biologics

Johnson & Johnson

Promega Corporation

STEMPEUTICS RESEARCH PVT LTD

Others

The Cell Therapy Raw Materials Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Media

Cell Culture Supplements

Sera

Reagents & Buffers

Antibodies

Others

By End Use

Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies

CROs & CMOs

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

