BingX Rolls Out Copy Trading Plaza and Enhanced Lead Trader Homepage in Major Upgrade to Copy Trading Suite





PANAMA CITY, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX , a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, announced the upcoming launch of an array of enhancements to its copy trading suite, including the all-new Copy Trading Plaza and an upgraded Lead Trader Homepage. This major overhaul redefines BingX’s copy trading experience with a refreshed experience, smarter discovery, and deeper data transparency, aimed at significantly increasing visibility and engagement across its copy trading ecosystem.

The new Copy Trading Plaza consolidates discovery, evaluation, and execution into a single, intuitive destination designed to help users identify top strategies faster and with greater confidence:

Intelligent Discovery: Discover both real traders and AI-driven strategies tailored to your trading preference on the BingX mobile app

Centralized Copy Trading Hub: One-stop access to curated trader lists and strategy insights to improve overall copy trading efficiency

Professional-Grade Metrics: Select trading strategies with advanced ranking and filtering powered by professional risk and performance metrics



The revamped Lead Trader Homepage offers a variety of advancements:

Multidimensional Data: A fully revamped personal page with multidimensional performance data, offering copiers greater transparency and Lead Traders more opportunities

Enhanced Transparency: Deep dives into trading behavior, risk profile, and historical performance, allowing traders to implement new trading strategies with greater confidence

New Set of Tools: Integrated tools to help Lead Traders build credibility, grow visibility, and manage copiers more effectively



As the first exchange to offer copy trading in Web3, BingX operates one of the industry’s largest and most active copy trading communities. To date, the platform has recorded over 1.3 billion cumulative copy trading orders and $580 billion in cumulative trading volume, underscoring its scale, liquidity, and long-standing user trust.

“This overhaul is a structural leap forward for copy trading on BingX,” said Vivien Lin , Chief Product Officer at BingX. “By unifying smarter discovery, professional-grade metrics, and enhanced trader profiles, we’re enabling users to make faster, better-informed decisions while empowering Lead Traders to build influence and long-term value.”

To celebrate the launch, BingX is rolling out a limited-time campaign, offering users who complete their first copy trade or apply to become a lead trader and place their first trade by February 28 via the new homepage will be entered into a lucky draw, with the top prize reaching up to 9,999 USDT.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bingx.com

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a483cd1c-db35-4f1a-955f-5430fef10c7b