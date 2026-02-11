The multifunctional quay built in Paldiski South Harbour received a use permit

The new multifunctional quay of AS Tallinna Sadam (hereinafter: Tallinna Sadam) was completed last year. The total investment was 64 million euros, of which 20 million euros were co-financed by the European Commission through the military mobility project EstMilMob. The new quay of Paldiski South Port is unique in the region – it is 310 meters long, the depth in front of the quay is 13.5 meters and the quay includes a 10-hectare hinterland area. The issuance of the use permit enables to start using the quay immediately, and the first planned vessel calls will bring components of the onshore wind farm being built in Latvia. The new quay will also allow to receive other oversized and heavy project goods.

The new quay with a hinterland area built in Paldiski South Harbour is, in addition to military purposes, also necessary to increase the capacity of sea transport of goods and vehicles. Due to the favorable location of Paldiski South Harbour, the new quay creates the prerequisites for Tallinna Sadam to become an important partner in the construction and subsequent maintenance of wind farms both at sea and on land. The new quay ensures the ability to receive special-purpose vessels with large drafts in the port. The large hinterland area allows for various preparation works for manufacturing and storing generators and wind turbine blades.

"Together with the industrial park of Paldiski South Harbour, the new quay will create an integrated environment that will allow for the concentration of production, storage and logistics in one comprehensive center. It is encouraging that the first large-scale ship with onshore wind farm components is expected to arrive in the second half of February," said Valdo Kalm, the Chairman of the Board of Tallinna Sadam. In addition, the new quay can also be used to service ro-ro ships if necessary.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – TS Laevad OÜ provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Angelika Annus

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +372 5649 6230

E-mail: angelika.annus@ts.ee