North Media Annual Report 2025: Invitation to investor webcast

Investor News

11 February 2026

Following the release of the annual report 2025 scheduled for 25 February 2026 North Media will present its financial results on a webcast on 26 February 2026 at 14.00 CET.

On the webcast, Lasse Ingemann Brodt, CEO, and Ask Jessen, CICO of North Media, will comment on the Group’s financial and business performance.

The webcast will be conducted in Danish, while associated slides will be in English. Questions can be asked and answered in both languages. A transcript in English of the full webcast will be made available in the on-demand video at North Media’s website as soon as possible after the event.

Please register for the webcast, which includes the option to ask questions in writing, here.

If you would like to ask questions orally, please also register here to receive dial-in details.

For further information, please contact

Lasse Ingemann Brodt, Group CEO, +45 20 24 32 92, investor@northmedia.dk