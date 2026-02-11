Middle East Government Directory 2026: A Definitive Guide to the People in Power - Government Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Corporations and their Connected Bodies

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Government Directory" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East Government Directory is the definitive guide to people in power in the Middle East. All the top decision-makers are included in this one-volume publication, which details government ministries, departments, agencies, corporations and their connected bodies.



Each country chapter contains:

A brief governmental overview of each country

The constitutional position of the head of state

An outline of the legislature and governmental system

A summary of national elections and political parties

Listings of ministries and their key personnel

Government departments and their connected bodies

Organization entries contain the names and titles of officials, postal and e-mail addresses, telephone, telex and fax numbers plus an overview of their main activities.



Truly regional in scope, and listing all government ministries, departments, agencies, corporations and their connected bodies from every country in the Middle East, this directory provides a uniquely comprehensive view of government activity in the dynamic region.



Countries covered are:

Bahrain, Egypt, Iran

Iraq, Israel, Jordan

Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman

Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia

Syria, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

The Middle East Government Directory is an exceptional guide to governments and governmental systems for the Middle East. This Directory provides specialized information on government agencies, officials, and institutions throughout that region.



The Middle East Government Directory is an indispensable strategic resource for all Middle East researchers and is a vital acquisition for libraries needing further details on the region, or for those needing a reliable source of governmental contacts.



For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/88s04n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.