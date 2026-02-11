European Aluminium Directory 2026: Search Producers and Traders by Product Category and Geographic Origin for Faster Procurement Decisions

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Aluminium Directory" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Designed to be used by those in the industry who need accurate, up-to-date, detailed information on all the key players around the world, buyers, suppliers or customers can easily be found by purchasing the European Aluminum Directory. Why spend hours searching the internet for new contacts and business partnerships when you can have fast, easy access to the most up-to-date and comprehensive industry guide around?



The aluminium recycling segment continues to face tight margins and industry fragmentation challenges - resulting in companies going out of business, being taken over, or new ones stepping in to fill the gap.



In such a fluid industry, your need for up-to-date aluminium market intelligence is a significant factor for your company's future success in this industry.



Why spend countless business hours searching the internet for new contacts and business partnerships? Find new buyers, suppliers or customers easily, by investing in the European Aluminum Directory.



Each company, old and new, has been contacted individually to ensure the information in the new edition is accurate and up-to-date. you can have fast, easy access to the most up-to-date and comprehensive industry guide around, saving you hours of time when sourcing a new supplier, or buyer or simply trying to re-establish a business relationship.



Producers, Traders, Suppliers

The European Aluminium Directory will save you time and money if you are:

Involved in sourcing aluminium, alumina or bauxite;

Sourcing new suppliers as a trader or consumer in the aluminium business;

A producer looking for trade outlets to sell to;

Involved in the service sector and looking for potential new clients for your goods and services;

Monitoring your competitors and the aluminium marketplace.

No more searching in vain for the contact information you need, - we've done the hard work for you. The new edition of the European Aluminum Directory will list more than 1000 companies that specialize in the production or trade of aluminium. Each company has been contacted direct - so you know the information we give is accurate.



Contact and Company Information

This new edition of the European Aluminum Directory lists producers and traders of aluminium worldwide and includes:

Full contact details for companies and key personnel in the industry, including phone, fax, Email and web address;

Ownership, subsidiaries, associates and branch office details;

Up-to-date expansion plans by company;

Details of activities and materials produced or traded by company;

A Buyers' Guide, with the producers and traders listed separately under their respective countries.

Also includes a cross-referenced index to help you find the right supplier for you quickly and easily;

An alphabetical index to companies, useful when you need to find updated information on one particular organization;

A listing of key personnel by business area, helping you to track down that contact who's moved without telling you, or to access specific departments at companies;

5 reasons to have your own copy of the European Aluminum Directory:

Save time when sourcing new suppliers;

Quickly find management, sales and production contacts within companies;

A user-friendly A-Z Buyers' Guide helps you source the right supplier - whether it's a producer or trader, search by the product you need - by country;

Know your market. The world's aluminium producers and traders in one handy volume;

Excellent value for money - Where else could you source this depth of market intelligence in one handy book?

Wherever you sit in the aluminium supply chain, this directory is an essential business tool!

Whether you're a producer, a trader, or a consumer; or if you're involved in plant equipment, shipping or warehousing - this updated directory includes details on all the key contacts in the European aluminium marketplace.



Order now and purchase your copy of the European Aluminum Directory!

Countries Covered

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia-Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Latvia

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

Ukraine

United Kingdom

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/se2lgp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.