Music Foundations Directory 2026: Index of Foundations, by Geographical Area of Operations and by Main Activities

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of Music Foundations" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive new directory lists every major national and international foundation, NGOs, and other charitable and grant-making organization around the world associated with music.

All of the major established music foundations and NGOs are included, as well as some of the less well-known grant-making organizations. Presenting names and contact details for hundreds of institutions, this new directory is the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on this growing sector.



Entries:

Entries are arranged alphabetically by country.

Each entry contains the institution's name, postal, internet, and e-mail addresses, telephone and fax numbers, details of its function, activities, geographical area of activity, and key executives where available.

Includes an index of foundations, by geographical area of operations and by main activities.

The Directory would be an important reference resource to music organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, charities and other grant-making and grant-seeking organizations and institutions concerned with or interested in the work of music worldwide.

