Asian Arts & Museums Directory 2026: Information on Thousands of Antique Dealers, Public Galleries, Universities and Associations, Auctioneers, Restorers, Publishers, Periodicals, Book Dealers

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of Asian Arts & Museums" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This unique reference directory spotlights the entire Asian Arts and Museum scene worldwide - from museums to public galleries, publishers through to the art trade!



Here you will find information on thousands of art museums, art and antique dealers, public galleries, universities and art associations, auctioneers, restorers, art publishers, art periodicals, art book dealers, and more.



Every entry contains data including institution or business names, addresses, phone and fax numbers, emails, websites, information about specialties, and names of owners, directors, or curators. Within each chapter, addresses are arranged alphabetically by country, alphabetically within each country section, and alphabetically according to city. All listings are in the native language of the country.



Covering all of Asia, Europe, America, and Australasia, the Directory includes:

Museums and Public Galleries

Universities, Academies, Schools

Associations

Art and Antique Trade, Numismatics

Art and Antiques Fairs

Galleries

Auctioneers

Restorers

Art Publishers

Art Journals

Antiquarians and Art Booksellers

For curators, travelers, librarians, academics, lecturers at art schools, students, journalists, art and antique dealers, auctioneers, book dealers, and anyone else involved in art either professionally or as a pastime, this Directory is your indispensable tool for navigating this vibrant art and museum world.



For those who aren't interested in buying your own personal copy, make sure that you have access to the directory through your local library.



For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8syff4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.