Islamic Arts and Museums Directory 2026: Indispensable Guide for Navigating the Art and Museum World in This Vibrant Cultural Region

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of Islamic Arts and Museums" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Here you will find information on thousands of art museums, art and antique dealers, public galleries, universities and art associations, auctioneers, restorers, art publishers, art periodicals, art book dealers, and more.

Every entry contains data including institution or business names, addresses, phone and fax numbers, emails, websites, information about specialties, and names of owners, directors, or curators.

Within each chapter, addresses are arranged alphabetically by country, alphabetically within each country section, and alphabetically according to city. All listings are in the native language of the country.



Includes:

Museums and Public Galleries

Universities, Academies, Schools

Associations

Art and Antique Trade, Numismatics

Art and Antiques Fairs

Galleries

Auctioneers

Restorers

Art Publishers

Art Journals

Antiquarians and Art Booksellers

For curators, travellers, librarians, academics, lecturers at art schools, students, journalists, art and antique dealers, auctioneers, book dealers, and anyone else involved in art either professionally or as a pastime, this Directory is your indispensable tool for navigating the art and museum world in this vibrant cultural region.



For those who aren't interested in buying your own personal copy, make sure that you have access to the directory through your local library.

List of countries

Afghanistan

Albania

Algeria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Brunei

Burkina Faso

Chad

Comoros

Egypt

Eritrea

Guinea

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Lebanon

Libya

Malaysia

Maldives

Mali

Mauritania

Morocco

Niger

Oman

Pakistan

Palestine

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Somalia

Sudan

Syria

Tajikistan

Tunisia

Turkey

Turkmenistan

United Arab Emirates

Uzbekistan

Yemen

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aeatbb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.