Global Biotech Handbook 2026: Regulatory Landscapes, Clinical Trial Procedures, Intellectual Property Issues, and Market Structures Across 70 Countries

The Global Biotech Handbook offers opportunities in the biotech sector by detailing regulatory landscapes, clinical trial procedures, intellectual property issues, and market structures across 70 countries. It aids executives, policymakers, and researchers in navigating approval processes, distribution systems, and healthcare policies worldwide.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biotech Handbook" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fully revised and expanded Global Biotech Handbook provides biotechnology industry decision-makers with a single source of accurate, up-to-date statistics, information, and analysis throughout the world. Coverage of over 70 individual countries and a summary section on the EU are included.

The Global Biotech Handbook is a trusted and increasingly valuable resource. The current edition includes expanded coverage of health systems, recent and forecast biotechnology sales, market demand profiles, clinical trial and drug approval procedures, regulatory policies, pricing and reimbursement regulations, intellectual property issues, sales and marketing practices, distribution networks, political risks, patient and prescriber characteristics, policies on branded and generic use, clinical research activity, and other key factors.

Company executives, consultants, marketing and licensing partners, policymakers, researchers, investors, reporters, and others who work with the biotechnology industry will benefit from the Global Biotech Handbook.

Whether you're working on a cutting-edge specialty biotech drug or whether your drug is on the market or still in clinical trials, the Global Biotech Handbook is a thorough, data-rich report that gives you insight into the structures, trends, and regulations driving eight of the world's most important biotechnology markets.

Information for 70 countries on:

  • Approval Procedures
  • Clinical Trial Regulations and Practices
  • Distribution Systems
  • Biotech Drug Regulatory Agencies and Policies
  • Growth Rates
  • Healthcare Systems
  • Intellectual Property & Parallel Trade Issues
  • Intellectual Property Regulations and Practices
  • Manufacturing Infrastructure
  • Marketing Regulations and Practices
  • Payment Patterns
  • Biotech Market Forecasts
  • Biotech Market Structure
  • Population & Prescriber Characteristics
  • Pricing Regulations
  • Public and Private Payment and Reimbursement Systems
  • R&D Incentives
  • Regulatory Bodies
  • Research, Distribution & Marketing
  • Sales & Consumption
  • Sales Channels
  • Trade Policies

Market Coverage (Including updated contact information for all countries):

  • European Union: All 27 countries
  • Europe (Non-EU): Norway Russia, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom
  • Asia-Pacific: Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam
  • Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru
  • Middle East: Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE
  • Africa: Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa, Uganda
  • North America: Canada, United States

Key Topics Covered:

  • Foreword
  • EU Biopharmaceutical Regulations
  • Gulf States Biopharmaceutical Regulations
  • Latin American Biopharmaceutical Regulations
  • Globally Biomedicines Regulatory Authorities
  • Country Specific Clinical Study Requirements
  • Biopharmaceutical Country Profiles & Regulations
    • Argentina
    • Australia
    • Austria
    • Bahrain
    • Belgium
    • Brazil
    • Bulgaria
    • Canada
    • Chile
    • China
    • Colombia
    • Croatia
    • Cyprus
    • Czechia
    • Denmark
    • Egypt
    • Estonia
    • Finland
    • France
    • Germany
    • Greece
    • Hungary
    • India
    • Indonesia
    • Iran
    • Ireland
    • Israel
    • Italy
    • Japan
    • Kenya
    • Korea
    • Kuwait
    • Latvia
    • Lithuania
    • Luxembourg
    • Malaysia
    • Malta
    • Mexico
    • Netherlands
    • New Zealand
    • Nigeria
    • Norway
    • Oman
    • Pakistan
    • Peru
    • Philippines
    • Poland
    • Portugal
    • Qatar
    • Romania
    • Russia
    • Saudi Arabia
    • Singapore
      Slovakia
    • Slovenia
      South Africa
    • Spain
    • Sweden
    • Switzerland
    • Taiwan
    • Tanzania
    • Thailand
    • Turkey
    • Uganda
    • Ukraine
    • United Arab Emirates
    • United Kingdom
    • United States of America
    • Vietnam

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4xsjk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Biomedicine
                            
                            
                                Biotechnology
                            
                            
                                Clinical Research
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading