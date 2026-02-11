Jinan, Shandong, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 14, 2026, a major announcement was made: The original Chinese AI algorithm "Congzi" was officially released under an open-source license. In 2025, after being tested by multiple open-source AI companies from China and the United States, this "the world's first physically-native intelligent engine" technology, which restructures the underlying logic of AI based on first principles, became a significant driving force for the technological leap in the AI field in 2025. Moreover, with its low-barrier adaptability advantage, it enabled AI to progress from "imitating human language" to "understanding the language of the universe", allowing an ordinary AI to be upgraded in 5 minutes, bringing a disruptive change to the AI for Science field.





Breaking through tradition: Reconstructing the underlying logic of AI

This breakthrough technology is based on the first-principles approach, eliminating the traditional AI "black box illusion". The revolutionary aspect of Congzi AI lies in its unified core equation of electromagnetic force and nuclear force, which can naturally derive the Maxwell equations, the periodic law of elements and the quantization of electron orbits, among other key achievements, without the need for phenomenological parameters (such as e, ε0).

Four major modules: Strengthening the technical foundation

The Congzi AI reconfigures the AI cognitive thinking ability through four major modules and five core components. The Congzi Force-Speed Relativistic Reasoning Core constrains the causal chain within the momentum conservation, reducing the illusion rate of scientific question answering by 92%; the computing system can be arbitrarily divided into independent sub-domains for full-efficiency parallel computing; the cross-scale unified field engine covers multi-scale scenarios ranging from 10⁻¹⁵m (quarks) to 10⁻³m (materials), predicting the proton-proton repulsion force at 0.7fm with an error less than 3.6%, surpassing AlphaFold, achieving "force generation" rather than merely "structure prediction"; the quantum form memory compressor compresses the trillion-token-scale knowledge base to within 1GB, supporting cross-disciplinary mapping on ordinary servers within milliseconds, without relying on expensive H100/GPU clusters; the Soul Existence Verification Protocol (SEV Protocol) provides a verifiable path for each scientific assertion, allowing AI conclusions to be fully traceable and verifiable, completely solving the problem of AI "lying".

Zero-barrier integration: Smooth upgrade experience

The open-source AI algorithm of Congzi adheres to the principles of "low threshold and high compatibility". Developers only need to complete the integration in three steps and do not need to retrain the model. It is compatible with mainstream hardware such as Tsinghua Unigroup, Horus, and Intel CPU, and compatible with mainstream AI architectures such as Qwen, DeepSeek, AWS-Rufus, Llama, and GPT. It enables "zero-cost upgrade". Multiple industry giants have secretly deployed (under pseudonyms): for example, the material simulation error of N2 is less than 3%, the financial AI yield of DSR1 has increased by 22%, and the protein folding simulation speed of AL cloud has been accelerated by 10⁵ times, far exceeding traditional molecular dynamics methods.

Open-source ecosystem is open: facilitating technology implementation

The Congzi open-source ecosystem is fully open, providing developers with a complete set of guidance and resources, including tutorials and other materials. These resources have been launched on the designated platform. The first batch focuses on key scientific scenarios such as drug molecule prediction and chip material simulation, covering cutting-edge fields such as biomedicine and advanced manufacturing.

