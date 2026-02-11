Middle East Organizations Directory 2026: Most Up-to-date and Comprehensive Reference Work on Non-profit Organizations - A Vital Tool for Libraries, Businesses, Media, and Researchers

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of Middle East Organizations" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A most up-to-date and comprehensive reference work on non-profit organizations throughout the Middle East today!



The Directory provides details on:

Trade and Commerce Organizations

Environment and Agricultural Organizations

Legal, Government, Public Administration, and Military Organizations

Technological and Social Science Organizations

Education Organizations

Cultural Organizations

Social Welfare Organizations

Health & Medical Organizations

Public Affairs and Political Organizations

Religious Organizations

Athletic and Sports Organizations

All types of organizations are included: from the strictly organized to informal networks, from professional associations to recreational societies!



Entries provide the names of directors, executive officers or other personal contacts; telephone, fax, email, websites, and social media platforms; the group's history, governance, staff, membership, budget and affiliations; the goals and activities of the organization, education, lobbying and other important activities; and publication and convention information.



Descriptions are based on profiles supplied by the organizations themselves and supplemented by information from official documents and journals, thus ensuring the reliability of the details.



Countries covered in the directory are:

Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, - Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, The United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

The Directory of Middle East Organizations will be of special interest to public and academic libraries, international organizations, embassies, businesses, the media, scientific and professional bodies and anyone with an interest in the Middle East.



It is an indispensable resource for all Middle East researchers and is a vital acquisition for anyone needing further details on the region, or for those needing a reliable source of organizational contacts.



Key Topics Covered:

Foreword

Organizations Profiles

Index

