South & Central American Organizations Directory 2026: Profiles of Intergovernmental and International Non-governmental Organizations Active in Nearly 40 Countries and Territories

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of South & Central American Organizations" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Directory of South & Central American Organizations is the most up-to-date and comprehensive reference to thousands of organizations. The Directory profiles intergovernmental and international non-governmental organizations active in nearly 40 South & Central American countries and territories.



The Yearbook of International Organizations provides details of:

Intergovernmental organizations and regional bodies and their subsidiary and related bodies

International non-governmental organizations, including humanitarian and civil society organizations functioning worldwide or regionally, sporting bodies, educational institutions, etc.

Organizations of a special type - networks, religious orders, treaty secretariats

All types of organizations are included; from the strictly organized to informal networks, from professional associations to recreational societies!



The entries on the organizations give details of:

Organization names - including multilingual variants

Names of presidents, general secretaries, etc.

Addresses of main offices with telephone, telex and fax numbers, e-mail addresses, and website URLs

Organization structure and finances

Technical and regional commissions

History and aims

Working languages

Activities and events

Memberships by country

Relationships between organizations

Descriptions are based on profiles supplied by the organizations themselves and supplemented by information from official documents and journals, thus ensuring the reliability of the details in this edition.



Countries covered include: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay and Venezuela.



The entries on the organizations listed are arranged alphabetically. Comprehensive indexes are included to aid searches.



For anyone interested in sourcing organizations throughout South & Central America look no further than this authoritative and renowned publication.



For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4l3p10

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.