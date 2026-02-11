Asia-Pacific Organizations Directory 2026: Key Insights Into Thousands of Intergovernmental and International NGOs

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of Asia-Pacific Organizations" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Directory of Asia-Pacific Organizations is the most up-to-date and comprehensive reference to thousands of organizations. The Directory profiles intergovernmental and international non-governmental organizations active in nearly 40 Asian / Pacific countries and territories.
The Directory of Asia-Pacific Organizations provides details of:
- Intergovernmental organizations and regional bodies and their subsidiary and related bodies
- International non-governmental organizations, including humanitarian and civil society organizations functioning worldwide or regionally, sporting bodies, educational institutions etc.
- Organizations of a special type - networks, religious orders, treaty secretariats
All types of organizations are included; from the strictly organized to informal networks, from professional associations to recreational societies!
The entries on the organizations give details of:
- Organization names - including multilingual variants
- Names of presidents, general secretaries, etc.
- Addresses of main offices with telephone, fax numbers, e-mail addresses and website URLs
- Organization structure and finances
- History and aims
- Working languages
- Activities and events
- Memberships by country
- Relationships between organizations
Descriptions are based on profiles supplied by the organizations themselves and supplemented by information from official documents and journals, thus ensuring the reliability of the details in this volume.
The entries on the organizations listed are arranged alphabetically. Comprehensive indexes are included to aid searches.
For anyone interested in sourcing key data and organizations throughout Asia look no further than this authoritative and renowned publication.
Country Profiles
- Afghanistan
- Australia
- Bangladesh
- Bhutan
- Cambodia
- China
- Fiji
- Guam
- Hong Kong
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Kiribati
- North Korea
- South Korea
- Laos
- Malaysia
- Micronesia
- Mongolia
- Nepal
- New Zealand
- Pakistan
- Palau
- Papua New Guinea
- Philippines
- Samoa
- Singapore
- Solomon Islands
- Sri Lanka
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Vanuatu
- Vietnam
