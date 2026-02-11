African Organizations Directory 2026: Profiles of Intergovernmental and International Non-governmental Organizations Active in Nearly 60 Countries and Territories

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of African Organizations" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Directory of African Organizations is the most up-to-date and comprehensive reference to thousands of organizations. The Directory profiles intergovernmental and international non-governmental organizations active in nearly 60 African countries and territories.



The Directory of African Organizations provides details of:

Intergovernmental organizations and regional bodies and their subsidiary and related bodies

International non-governmental organizations, including humanitarian and civil society organizations functioning worldwide or regionally, sporting bodies, educational institutions etc.

Organizations of a special type - networks, religious orders, treaty secretariats

All types of organizations are included; from the strictly organized to informal networks, from professional associations to recreational societies!



The entries on the organizations give details of:

Organization names - including multilingual variants

Names of presidents, general secretaries, etc.

Addresses of main offices with telephone, fax numbers, e-mail addresses and website URLs

Organization structure and finances

History and aims

Working languages

Activities and events

Memberships by country

Relationships between organizations

Descriptions are based on profiles supplied by the organizations themselves and supplemented by information from official documents and journals, thus ensuring the reliability of the details in this volume.



The entries on the organizations listed are arranged alphabetically. Comprehensive indexes are included to aid searches.



For anyone interested in sourcing key data and organizations throughout Africa, look no further than this authoritative and renowned publication.

Country Profiles

Algeria

Angola

Benin

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Central African Republic

Chad

Congo, Republic of

Congo, Democratic Republic of

Cote d'Ivoire

Djibouti

Egypt

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Kenya

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

Mauritius

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Niger

Nigeria

Rwanda

Sao Tome and Principe

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

South Sudan

Sudan

Swaziland

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

