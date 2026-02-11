China's First Museum Dedicated to Idiom Culture Has Been Inaugurated In Handan City, Hebei Province

HANDAN, China, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 10, 2026, China's first thematic museum dedicated to idiom culture, the "Idiom Museum," was inaugurated in Handan, Hebei Province - a city renowned as the "Capital of Chinese Idioms and Allusions."

The Idiom Museum integrates collection, exhibition, research, education, service, and exchange functions. It comprises three main exhibition halls, displaying over 2,000 cultural relics and exhibits. The core exhibition follows a chronological framework, systematically tracing the origins, evolution, and historical stories behind Chinese idioms.

In terms of display and experience, the museum incorporates modern information technologies such as AR, MR, VR, and AI to create immersive experiential spaces like a "Time Tunnel" and an intelligent map-guided tour, achieving the effect of "striking architectural form and deeply engaging exhibition content."

Among these, the Handan Idiom Culture Thematic Exhibition comprehensively presents the historical context and cultural significance of 2,006 local idioms and allusions, highlighting Handan's cultural status as the "Capital of Chinese Idioms and Allusions."

The first phase of the Idiom Dictionary Gallery plans to collect 1,000 types of idiom dictionaries and 3,000 related books, clearly outlining the development and modernization of idiom lexicography.

The Embodied Experience Exhibition, structured around the theme "Inquiry of Heaven · Observation of Earth · Exploration of Sea," creates a dedicated exploration park for children, achieving an organic integration of idiom culture with natural science knowledge.

Looking ahead, Handan will take the Idiom Museum as its core, continuously deepen its commitment to the research and dissemination of idiom culture, and promote the profound integration of idiom culture with urban development. This initiative aims to transform the millennia-old idiom culture into a new bridge for showcasing and sharing China's outstanding traditional culture with the world.

Source: The Handan Idiom Museum