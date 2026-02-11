Genesis Names Tej Sidhu President and Chief Product Officer and Expands Technology Leadership Team

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Global today announced a series of executive leadership appointments designed to strengthen connections between product strategy, technology innovation and client delivery.

Tej Sidhu, formerly Chief Technology Officer, has been appointed President and Chief Product Officer. In addition, two long-standing Genesis leaders have been promoted to senior technology roles: Shahin Askari is now Chief Platform and Architecture Officer and Andrew Rendell is now Chief Engineering Officer.

As President and Chief Product Officer, Tej Sidhu will lead go-to-market functions and product strategy. He continues to report to the CEO and remains a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Before joining Genesis in 2022, Tej Sidhu was CTO and head of R&D at Calypso (now Nasdaq), a leader in trading, risk management and post-trade processing solutions for the capital markets, for 16 years.

“Everything we do is a combination of platform, solutions and expertise,” said James Harrison, Co-founder and CEO of Genesis Global. “This makes us unique in the industry – a product company that doesn’t limit clients with one-size-fits-all technology and a tailored solutions company that doesn’t burden clients with maintaining proprietary code. In his new role, Tej will bring our technical expertise and commercial execution together so that clients achieve maximum value with Genesis.”

“This role is about being closer to clients, tightening feedback loops and ensuring product strategy is grounded in client demand,” said Tej Sidhu, President and Chief Product Officer at Genesis Global. “The technical and business value delivered by our platform, solutions and services are unrivaled and when our relationships are rooted in this value it creates a win-win for clients and Genesis.”

As Chief Platform and Architecture Officer, Shahin Askari leads strategy and technology investments for the Genesis Application Platform, including architecture, tooling and AI capabilities. He becomes a member of the firm’s Executive Committee and reports to the CEO. Shahin Askari joined Genesis in 2023 as Senior Director of Platform Architecture.

“The Genesis Application Platform is the high-performance chassis for financial markets software,” said Shahin Askari, Chief Platform and Architecture Officer at Genesis Global. “It reduces total cost of ownership, boosts development capacity and accelerates innovation. Our framework provides inherent guardrails for AI to be a predicable and compliant actor in Genesis and helping clients take advantage of AI while maintaining governance and control is a major focus area for us.”

As Chief Engineering Officer, Andrew Rendell leads application delivery, quality, reliability, DevOps/SRE and is responsible for operational excellence in how Genesis builds and supports solutions for clients. He becomes a member of the firm’s Executive Committee and reports to the CEO. Andrew Rendell joined Genesis in 2021 and was VP of Platform Engineering prior to his new role.

“Genesis is engineered for financial markets and we have deployed innovative solutions addressing the most complex challenges in trading, operations, portfolio management, risk and compliance,” said Andrew Rendell, Chief Engineering Officer at Genesis Global. “Maintaining an agile delivery process and tailoring our offerings to clients’ exacting needs is what makes Genesis a unique partner for firms across financial markets.”

“We are optimizing how we run our technology, enabling Shahin to focus on vision and innovation and Andrew to focus on execution and delivery,” commented James Harrison. “This approach allows us to maximize client satisfaction through on-time and on-budget delivery and helps us keep clients on the leading edge of innovation as we make AI a bigger part of the Genesis platform and solutions.”

The Executive Committee at Genesis consists of James Harrison, CEO, Tej Sidhu, President and Chief Product Officer, Shahin Askari, Chief Platform and Architecture Officer, Andrew Rendell, Chief Engineering Officer, Carrie Mathieson, VP, People, and Fergal Magee, VP, Financial Planning & Analysis.

About Genesis Global

Genesis Global enables financial markets organizations to innovate at speed through its AI-native software application development platform and deep expertise in capital markets and financial services.

The Genesis Application Platform is designed with flexibility and performance at its core, providing the frameworks, integrations and components required to automate manual workflows, enhance legacy systems and build entirely new applications. Featuring a resilient, real-time service-oriented architecture, Genesis excels across the performance envelope of low-latency, high-throughput and high-scalability, powering mission-critical applications at the world’s leading financial institutions.​

Strategically backed by Bank of America, BNY and Citi, Genesis Global has offices in London, New York, Miami, Charlotte, São Paulo, Dublin and Bengaluru.

Media contact:

Alex Paidas, Corporate Communications, Genesis Global

alex.paidas@genesis.global +1 646 246 4889